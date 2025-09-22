T-Mobile announces telecom veteran Srini Gopalan as new CEO

T-Mobile announced that the company’s current chief operating officer, Srini Gopalan, is set to assume the role of CEO from Mike Sievert, effective from November 1, 2025.
This significant change marks a leadership transition as the popular telecom platform works to defend its 5G lead in a saturated U.S. wireless market, faces escalated competition, and rapidly cautious consumers unwilling to subscribe to premium plans.
The industry has witnessed several mergers in recent years, marked by T-Mobile’s $26 billion merger with Sprint in 2020, which shifted the paradigm of the US telecom realm, establishing AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile as the dominant “big three’ telecom platform.
The merger assisted T-Mobile for the expansion of its customer base, gaining share in both postpaid and prepaid markets, and solidifying its position as the fastest-growing major carrier.
Under Sievert’s leadership, T-Mobile took over AT&T to become the second-largest U.S. wireless provider, behind Verizon.
He is now set to step into a new role of vice chairman, focusing on driving immense growth and innovation. Shares of T-Mobile have skyrocketed, surpassing the stocks of other leading players in the industry, including AT&T and Verizon during his tenure.
Gopalan, currently chief operating officer (COO), previously led Deutsche Telekom’s Germany business, where he successfully doubled growth and expanded its fiber network. T-Mobile shares declined over 1% in premarket trading after the major announcement.