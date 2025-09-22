WhatsApp allows iPhone users to set reminders for certain messages

WhatsApp has launched a new feature for iPhone that allows users to set reminder alerts for particular messages.
To access the recently launched feature, users are required to hold a message in any chat and tap the new “Remind me” option. They can select preset options of up to 2-8 or 24 hours, and customize the duration.
After you select the time, WhatsApp will send you an alert notification.
With this significant update, the instant-messaging app simplifies keeping track of important details in busy conversations.
Furthermore, it ensures that users never forget to reply to a message later.
Follow this step-by-step guide to send a message reminder in WhatsApp:
- Firstly, launch WhatsApp chat and long-press the message you need to get reminded.
- Now click on More…! From the pop-up menu.
- Choose Remind Me from the options.
- Select hours, 8 hours, 24 hours, or set the timings and date.
Whenever users receive an alert, the notification will display the message content, the chat name, and a preview of attached media, depending on your iPhone message preview settings.
In contrast to starting a message and saving a screenshot, the reminder tool is reliable and simplifying. It removes the guesswork of remembering to revisit a message later.
To cancel a reminder, just long-press the message with the bell icon, choose More…, and then click Cancel Reminder.