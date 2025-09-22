Home / Sci-Tech

WhatsApp allows iPhone users to set reminders for certain messages

Meta-owned WhatsApp simplifies keeping track of important details in busy conversations with this significant addition

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
WhatsApp allows iPhone users to set reminders for certain messages
WhatsApp allows iPhone users to set reminders for certain messages

WhatsApp has launched a new feature for iPhone that allows users to set reminder alerts for particular messages.

To access the recently launched feature, users are required to hold a message in any chat and tap the new “Remind me” option. They can select preset options of up to 2-8 or 24 hours, and customize the duration.

After you select the time, WhatsApp will send you an alert notification.

With this significant update, the instant-messaging app simplifies keeping track of important details in busy conversations.

Furthermore, it ensures that users never forget to reply to a message later.

Follow this step-by-step guide to send a message reminder in WhatsApp:

  1. Firstly, launch WhatsApp chat and long-press the message you need to get reminded.
  2. Now click on More…! From the pop-up menu.
  3. Choose Remind Me from the options.
  4. Select hours, 8 hours, 24 hours, or set the timings and date.

Whenever users receive an alert, the notification will display the message content, the chat name, and a preview of attached media, depending on your iPhone message preview settings.

In contrast to starting a message and saving a screenshot, the reminder tool is reliable and simplifying. It removes the guesswork of remembering to revisit a message later.

To cancel a reminder, just long-press the message with the bell icon, choose More…, and then click Cancel Reminder. 

You Might Like:

T-Mobile announces telecom veteran Srini Gopalan as new CEO

T-Mobile announces telecom veteran Srini Gopalan as new CEO
Srini Gopalan, is set to assume the role of CEO from Mike Sievert, effective from November 1, 2025

Elon Musk slammed by Sir Ed over child safety failures on social media

Elon Musk slammed by Sir Ed over child safety failures on social media
The Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey accused Musk of allowing online harm and failing to protect young users on X

ByteDance secures minority board seat in TikTok's US operations amid ban threat

ByteDance secures minority board seat in TikTok's US operations amid ban threat
ByteDance to get only 1 of 7 board seats in TikTok’s US operations as ban looms closer

Mark Zuckerberg's live demo of smart glasses goes wrong, blames Wi-Fi issues

Mark Zuckerberg's live demo of smart glasses goes wrong, blames Wi-Fi issues
Despite the mishaps, the Meta highlighted its long-term vision, including future 'Hypernova' smart glasses

iPhone 17 launch in Moscow, as pre-orders surge 66% in Russia

iPhone 17 launch in Moscow, as pre-orders surge 66% in Russia
Apple's iPhone 17 sees strong demand in Moscow as pre-orders skyrocket despite economic slowdown

Apple launches watchOS 26.0.1 for improved user experience

Apple launches watchOS 26.0.1 for improved user experience
These updates aim to offer a smoother and more efficient user experience

Microsoft console prices increased across US: How much do they cost now?

Microsoft console prices increased across US: How much do they cost now?
It marks the second time that Microsoft has increased prices on its consoles in the US this year

New Apple Watch uses AI to detect possible high blood pressure

New Apple Watch uses AI to detect possible high blood pressure
Apple's Watch new feature uses an artificial intelligence (AI) instead of a traditional blood pressure monitor

iPhone 16 Pro Vs iPhone 17 Pro: Which one is better?

iPhone 16 Pro Vs iPhone 17 Pro: Which one is better?
Here’s a quick look at how the iPhone 17 Pro and it’s predecessor iPhone 16 Pro differ in terms of specs and pricing

Trump confirms TikTok deal with US investors

Trump confirms TikTok deal with US investors
Trump held the ban on TikTok for several times amid a creator’s massive backlash against the app’s removal

iOS 26 rolls out smarter, private AI features to daily use apps

iOS 26 rolls out smarter, private AI features to daily use apps
iOS 26's SignEasy app summarises contracts by extracting the most important points and providing precise information

Google integrates Gemini in Chrome to US users

Google integrates Gemini in Chrome to US users
Google plans deeper incorporation between Gemini and apps such as YouTube, Calendar, and Maps,