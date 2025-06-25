Google Chrome now allows Android users to move the address bar to the bottom

This feature is currently available to a few users, with plans for a broader rollout in the near future

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Google Chrome now allows Android users to move the address bar to the bottom
Google Chrome now allows Android users to move the address bar to the bottom

Google Chrome’s web browser for Android has received a significant design tweak, allowing users to move the address bar to the bottom.

On Tuesday, the Alphabet-owned firm announced that the latest variant of its Chrome for Android browser will enable users who prefer the modernized experience, particularly designed to simplify use on mobile devices, allowing them to easily set their address bar at the bottom of their screen rather than on the top.

To note, the feature was previously accessible on Chrome for iOS.

In an effort to outdo its rival, Apple, Google is now applying the change to it’s users. However, instead, the company has introduced the latest feature that allows users to arrange the address bar’s location according to their choices.

Here’s how to do it

  1. Firstly users are required to long-press on the bar.
  2. Afterwards, select the option to move it to the bottom.

When the Cupertino-based tech giant initially rolled out a floating bar at the top of the page, it complained that it blocked key website elements, imposing significant challenges.

In response, Apple relocated the bar to the bottom and made it optional. Now, Google is following a similar approach by allowing Android users to choose their preferred bar placement.

The feature is currently available to a few users, with plans for a broader rollout in the near future.

Read more : Sci-Tech
Google launches latest Gemini model that runs on robots offline
Google launches latest Gemini model that runs on robots offline
Google claimed that the model outperformed several other models at a level close to the cloud-based Gemini Robotics model
Google Earth brings historical Street View imagery on 20th anniversary
Google Earth brings historical Street View imagery on 20th anniversary
With this update, users will be able to access the latest AI-driven insights regarding the planet on Google Earth
iOS 26 Beta 2: Apple enhances Liquid Glass UI, more
iOS 26 Beta 2: Apple enhances Liquid Glass UI, more
Apple is likely to introduce more significant adjustments with the full launch of iOS 26 expected in the fall of 2025
Microsoft incorporates Steam Games into Xbox App for Windows
Microsoft incorporates Steam Games into Xbox App for Windows
Users can join the PC gaming preview and install the Xbox Insider Hub on their computers to enjoy this feature
WhatsApp experiments latest AI writer to craft the perfect message
WhatsApp experiments latest AI writer to craft the perfect message
Meta’s new Writing Help feature utilises 'Private Processing,; meaning that AI edits occur directly on your phone
Lenovo's new Chromebook launches with advanced AI features
Lenovo's new Chromebook launches with advanced AI features
Google unveiled two more Gemini features, including a state-of-the-art grouping automotive tool and image editing tool into Chromebook Plus laptops
Tesla’s robotaxi launches in Austin, Texas
Tesla’s robotaxi launches in Austin, Texas
Despite being promoted as “driverless,” a Tesla employee sits in the front passenger seat to supervise safety
AI poses threat to leading intellectuals, says OpenAI CEO
AI poses threat to leading intellectuals, says OpenAI CEO
Industry leaders such as Amazon and others admit they will start downsizing white-collar roles due to AI automation
Amazon's easy return policy opens doors to new problems
Amazon's easy return policy opens doors to new problems
Amazon's lenient return policy for packages give rise to fraudulent activities and pollution waste
Tesla set to launch highly anticipated robotaxi service
Tesla set to launch highly anticipated robotaxi service
Elon Musk's company is set to begin the testing stage of long awaited robotaxi service in Texas
Soft robots that imitate human touch developed by scientists
Soft robots that imitate human touch developed by scientists
Scientists unveiled the new soft robots that can mimic human touch earlier this week
Meta held talks to acquire Perplexity before the massive Scale AI deal
Meta held talks to acquire Perplexity before the massive Scale AI deal
In April, Meta also tried to purchase Safe Superintelligence, which was reportedly valued at $32 billion in a fundraising round