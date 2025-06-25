Google Chrome now allows Android users to move the address bar to the bottom

Google Chrome’s web browser for Android has received a significant design tweak, allowing users to move the address bar to the bottom.
On Tuesday, the Alphabet-owned firm announced that the latest variant of its Chrome for Android browser will enable users who prefer the modernized experience, particularly designed to simplify use on mobile devices, allowing them to easily set their address bar at the bottom of their screen rather than on the top.
To note, the feature was previously accessible on Chrome for iOS.
In an effort to outdo its rival, Apple, Google is now applying the change to it’s users. However, instead, the company has introduced the latest feature that allows users to arrange the address bar’s location according to their choices.
Here’s how to do it
- Firstly users are required to long-press on the bar.
- Afterwards, select the option to move it to the bottom.
When the Cupertino-based tech giant initially rolled out a floating bar at the top of the page, it complained that it blocked key website elements, imposing significant challenges.
In response, Apple relocated the bar to the bottom and made it optional. Now, Google is following a similar approach by allowing Android users to choose their preferred bar placement.
The feature is currently available to a few users, with plans for a broader rollout in the near future.