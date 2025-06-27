Pope Leo XIV hit by object in front of huge crowd at public event: Watch

Pope Leo XIV addressed the crowd about the harmful affects of drug use on World Drugs Day

  • by Web Desk
  • |


A shocking incident occurred when someone from a large crowd threw an object at Pope Leo XIV during World Drugs Day.

The crowd was packed tightly with many worshippers pushing against the railing trying to get close to him.

In the middle of excitement, someone threw a red and yellow object which hit the Pope's skullcap.

While the Pope was fixing his skullcap, the crowd of people suddenly pushed forward so strongly that the barrier broke with many people rushed towards him and tried to touch and grab him.

Meanwhile, the Pope's security team quickly ran to the broken barrier to control the crowd and protect him.

The 267th pope tried to calm the excited crowd by using hand gestures, asking them to move back and stay orderly.

Once things settled and people were safely behind the barriers again, he resumed meeting the people, shaking hands.

Pope addresses crowd on World Drugs Day:

Afterwards, the Pope addressed the crowd about the harmful affects of drug use on World Drugs Day, which was started by the United Nations (UN) to teach people about the dangers of drugs and to encourage efforts to stop addiction through awareness programs and community activities.

In his speech, the Pope said that government should not punish poor people who suffer from addiction but instead to take action against those who profit from the drug trade.

He said, "Our fight is against those who make their immense business out of drugs and every other addiction, think of alcohol or gambling."

"Our cities must not be freed of the marginalised, but of marginalisation. They must be cleared not of the desperate, but of desperation," the pontiff further added.

To note, Robert Prevost, from the United States became the spiritual leader of Catholics worldwide on May 8, 2025.

