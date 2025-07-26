Astronomer taps Chris Martin's ex-wife Gwyneth as rep after kiss cam scandal

Astronomer has hired Chris Martin’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow as a “temporary spokesperson” after the Coldplay concert kiss cam scandal.
According to NBC News, almost two weeks after the kiss cam video of the Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR executive Kristin Cabot from the Coldplay concert went viral on the internet, the data company on Friday, July 25, brought on board Paltrow for some time.
In a video shared by the company on social media, the Marty Supreme star announced, “I’ve been hired on a very temporary basis to speak on behalf of the 300-plus employees at Astronomer. The astronomer has gotten a lot of questions over the last few days, and they wanted me to answer the most common ones.”
The Iron Man actress, then talking about the services of the company, added that they were “thrilled” to see that people were interested in data workflow automation and vowed to deliver the “game-changing” result for their customers.
Astronomer sparks frenzy after hiring Gwyneth Paltrow:
The surprising announcement sparked social media users’ reactions, who were amazed by the PR (public relations) efforts of the data platform.
A user wrote, “The devil works hard, but Astronomer’s PR team works harder.”
“Gwyneth Paltrow probably did this s**t for free,” another joked.
“This is a PR masterclass! Hiring Chris Martin's ex-wife as spokesperson is genius,” the third one penned.
“They just Uno reversed this one on us,” a user gushed.
Paltrow and co-founder of the rock band Coldplay, Martin, split after ten years of marriage in 2014. The couple have two children: a daughter, Apple Blythe Alison Martin (2004), and a son, Moses Bruce Anthony Martin (2006).