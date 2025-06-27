JMW Turner’s masterpiece draws massive support for public exhibition

If the council succeeds in buying it, the painting will be added to the museum’s Turner collection

  • by Web Desk
  • |
JMW Turner’s masterpiece draws massive support for public exhibition
JMW Turner’s masterpiece draws massive support for public exhibition

A famous painting by JMW Turner has fetched a significant amount after being missing for 150 years!

A fundraising campaign has now collected over £100,000 in just five days to help buy and display the earliest known oil painting of Turner in a museum.

The painting, titled The Rising Squall had traveled across different countries and came back to the UK but for over 100 years, people didn't realize it was actually a genuine Turner masterpiece, who later became famous for his watercolour work.

Last year, during cleaning and restoration, his signature was discovered, proving it was his work, as per BBC.

The painting shows a dramatic scene of a former hot spring and spa in Bristol, viewed from the side of the River Avon, before the Clifton Suspension Bridge was built.

The council has already raised the targeted money but they said that collecting more money will help make their offer better when the painting goes up for auction at Sotheby's auction on Wednesday.

Council aims to buy Turner painting:

The painting is expected to sell for somewhere between £200,000 and £300,000.

This painting was first shown to public at the Royal Academy in 1793, just three days after Turner turned 18.

The last time anyone saw it in an exhibition was in 1858, in Tasmania, Australia.

It is pertinent to note that the council is not spending its own official funds to buy the painting, instead the money being used to purchase has been donated by individuals and cultural supporters.

If the council succeeds in buying it, the painting will be added to the museum’s Turner collection and will be displayed for the public to view without any entry fee.

Read more : World
MrBeast removes controversial AI tool after creator backlash
MrBeast removes controversial AI tool after creator backlash
MrBeast launched an AI tool that helps make YouTube thumbnails to support small creators
Pope Leo XIV hit by object in front of huge crowd at public event: Watch
Pope Leo XIV hit by object in front of huge crowd at public event: Watch
Pope Leo XIV addressed the crowd about the harmful affects of drug use on World Drugs Day
6 US citizens held for trying to send rice and Bibles to North Korea by sea
6 US citizens held for trying to send rice and Bibles to North Korea by sea
A group of Americans tried to float 1,600 bottles filled with rice, cash and Bibles toward North Korean shores
Chua Lam, Hong Kong's renowned food critic dies at 83
Chua Lam, Hong Kong's renowned food critic dies at 83
Culinary icon for Asia, Chua Lam, has passed away peacefully in Hong Kong
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez welcome party disrupted as guests forced to flee venue
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez welcome party disrupted as guests forced to flee venue
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's highly anticipated wedding ceremony is set to take place in Venice, Italy
18-year-old takes over key role in UK after Reform leader quits
18-year-old takes over key role in UK after Reform leader quits
Reform UK's George Finch will oversee major operations as interim leader of Warwickshire County Council
Japan carries out execution of 'Twitter Killer' convicted of nine murders
Japan carries out execution of 'Twitter Killer' convicted of nine murders
Takahiro Shiraishi killed and dismembered nine people after luring them online eight years ago
US Supreme Court allows South Carolina to block Planned Parenthood funding
US Supreme Court allows South Carolina to block Planned Parenthood funding
Planned Parenthood faces major blow after the Supreme Court blocks it from suing red states
Central Africa school tragedy: 29 students die after loud blast sparks panic
Central Africa school tragedy: 29 students die after loud blast sparks panic
29 students killed, over 280 injured in crush during high school finals in Central African Republic
Pedro Sánchez hits back at Trump threat to make Spain ‘pay twice’
Pedro Sánchez hits back at Trump threat to make Spain ‘pay twice’
Spanish PM Sánchez criticises Trump for making Europe and the world suffer from ‘trade war’
Ecuador's most wanted drug lord ‘Fito’ arrested in luxury bunker
Ecuador's most wanted drug lord ‘Fito’ arrested in luxury bunker
Los Choneros gang leader Fito escaped from Guayaquil prison last year while serving a 34-year sentence
Alaska brown bear shows off smile after getting metal crown for a tooth
Alaska brown bear shows off smile after getting metal crown for a tooth
The 800-pound Tundra has received the largest dental crown ever created for a canine tooth