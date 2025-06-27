MrBeast removes controversial AI tool after creator backlash

  by Web Desk
  • |
World's most richest YouTuber, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson has recently removed an AI tool that helped make YouTube thumbnails.

He previously launched an AI tool that helps make YouTube thumbnails to support small creators by helping them design better and effective thumbnail easily.

MrBeast's tool claimed to make it easier for creators to design effective thumbnails by "taking the guesswork out" with subscription cost of $80 (about £58) per month.

The tool allowed users to place their own images into thumbnails designs that already existed or imitate the styles of other YouTubers.

However, shortly after launching the tool, several well-known YouTubers including PointCrow and Jacksepticeye criticized the tool, claiming that it "steals" or "copies" other creators' work.

Due to this backlash, MrBeast now decided to take the tool down and admitted that he made a mistakes and "missed the mark."

MrBeast backs human talent after backlash over AI tool:

MrBeast posted on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) saying that he has removed the AI thumbnail tool from his YouTube analytics website called Viewstats.

He further said that instead of using the AI tool, he will now plans to promote real human artists by sharing links to them so that people can hire them to make YouTube thumbnails.

"I care more than any of you could ever imagine about the YouTube community and if creators don't want the tools, no worries," the American YouTuber added.

It is pertinent to note that MrBeast has more than 385 million subscribers on YouTube and he is considered to be the highest-paid YouTuber in the world.

