Barron Trump stepping into politics? Here's what Eric Trump advised his brother

President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump is currently holding the position of Executive Vice President of the Trump Organisation

Barron Trump has no plan to carry his father, President Donald Trump's, political legacy.

Completing his first year at New York University, where the 19-year-old has been pursuing a business degree, Barron has garnered quite the media attention on his future plans and personal life.

Previously a source confirmed to News Nation that Barron has "a really nice girlfriend," whom he spends the majority of his idle time with.

The source also claimed that the aspiring entrepreneur is "not interested" in stepping into the American political scenes.

As the sources have revealed Barron's political plans, his older brother Eric Trump has also provided him with key advise ahead of the 2025 presidential elections.

Referring to then-single Barron as the "world's most watched bachelor," Eric reflected on how the NYU student was just 10 when their father's presidency took off.

Sharing how things will be more complicated as an adult, the father-of-two noted, "My advice to Barron is you are the most watched person, just be careful. There are a lot of eyes on you."

Praising his younger brother, Eric added, "He's a great kid, a smart kid, he was brought up well."

Married to Lara Trump, Eric Trump also reflected on his own youthful experiences as the son of businessman Donald Trump, sharing insights that may serve Barron well in his unique position.

