Sleeping Prince' Al Waleed bin Khaled dies after 20-year coma

Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal Al Saud fell into a coma at the age of 15 after an accident
 Prince Al Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, known as the “Sleeping Prince,” has died after spending more than two decades in a coma following a traumatic car accident.

Born in April 1990, Prince Al Waleed was the eldest son of Prince Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, a prominent Saudi royal and nephew of billionaire Prince Al Waleed bin Talal.

At just 15, while studying as a military cadet in London, he suffered a devastating road accident in 2005 that caused severe brain injuries and internal bleeding.

Despite urgent medical care and involvement from specialised American and Spanish physicians, he never regained full consciousness.

For over 20 years, Prince Al Waleed remained in a largely unresponsive coma, though occasional involuntary movements offered hope. His father, Prince Khaled, publicly rejected suggestions to withdraw life support, holding firm in his belief in divine healing.

News of the prince’s passing at a specialised medical facility in Saudi Arabia sparked widespread condolences.

The hashtag “Sleeping Prince” (#SleepingPrince) trended across social media as thousands mourned a symbol of patience, faith, and paternal love.

The story resonated deeply, with many touched by the image of a devoted father by his son’s bedside year after year.

