KM Barcelona VA ferry aboard 280 catches fire, passengers leap into sea


A huge inferno has erupted on a packed ferry as passengers jumped overboard to escape the blazing inferno.

Flames engulfed the KM Barcelona VA vessel, forcing dozens of the 280 on board to throw themselves into the ocean, off the coast of Indonesia.

Shocking footage shows passengers leaping into the water, many of them with bright orange life jackets on.

The blaze broke out around 1:30pm local time (7:30 BST). Panic ensued onboard the ferry as flames engulfed the upper decks.

A harrowing Facebook live broadcast from a passenger named Abdul Rahmad Agu showed the chaos.

He can be heard pleading: "We are burning at sea. We need help, fast."

The ferry was journeying from the Talaud Islands to Manado City when it caught fire off the coast of North Sulawesi.

Rescue operations are ongoing as emergency teams race against time to account for all passengers.

Some of the rescued people were seen looking at the destroyed ship as the fire was put out by a neighbouring boat.

The once blue and white vessel was turned into a burned black carcass as flames tore the boat inside out.

Metal bars from the ship's internal structure became exposed as the hull was completely destroyed.

“There are KM Barcelona III, KM Venecian, and KM Cantika Lestari 9F,” a Manado KSOP officer confirmed, naming the three rescue ships dispatched to the scene to help evacuate survivors.

Fishing boats and local residents could be seen surrounding the blazing ferry to help rescue as many passengers as possible, said the Manado Search and Rescue Office.

