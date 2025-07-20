Barron Trump faces unwanted attention at NYU after surprising comment

Even a year in, Barron Trump's time at NYC remains a subject of conversation.
Barron, being the youngest son of the President Donald Trump often finds himself in the media spotlight despite keeping a low profile.
As per the report by The Irish Star, a professor allegedly made a harsh comment suggesting that Barron “doesn't belong” at NYU.
The Economic Times suggested that this remark was apparently published in Hola Magazine, but it lacked clear explanation.
The comment from the professor comes months after one of Barron's fellow students commented that he is "watched like a zoo animal.”
Many people online are always curious about Barron's love life and this curiosity intensified when News Nation claimed that a “friend on campus" has said that Barron "has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot."
The friends also revealed that "[Barron is] much more like his mother, Melania — he keeps his head down and gets on with it. He is not trying to be BMOC (big man on campus).”
On the other hand, earlier reports revealed Barron's involvement in a family business as he has reportedly earned around $40 million from the cryptocurrency venture called World Liberty Financial, that was launched by his father.
Barron received $25 million in total after paying taxes and owns about 7.5% of this company, World Liberty Financial which is located in Delaware, as per Forbes.