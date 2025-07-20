Barron Trump faces unwanted attention at NYU after surprising comment

Barron Trump faces unwanted attention at NYU after surprising comment
Barron Trump faces unwanted attention at NYU after surprising comment

Even a year in, Barron Trump's time at NYC remains a subject of conversation.

Barron, being the youngest son of the President Donald Trump often finds himself in the media spotlight despite keeping a low profile.

As per the report by The Irish Star, a professor allegedly made a harsh comment suggesting that Barron “doesn't belong” at NYU.

The Economic Times suggested that this remark was apparently published in Hola Magazine, but it lacked clear explanation.

The comment from the professor comes months after one of Barron's fellow students commented that he is "watched like a zoo animal.”

Many people online are always curious about Barron's love life and this curiosity intensified when News Nation claimed that a “friend on campus" has said that Barron "has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot."

The friends also revealed that "[Barron is] much more like his mother, Melania — he keeps his head down and gets on with it. He is not trying to be BMOC (big man on campus).”

On the other hand, earlier reports revealed Barron's involvement in a family business as he has reportedly earned around $40 million from the cryptocurrency venture called World Liberty Financial, that was launched by his father.

Barron received $25 million in total after paying taxes and owns about 7.5% of this company, World Liberty Financial which is located in Delaware, as per Forbes.

Related
Read more : World

Sleeping Prince' Al Waleed bin Khaled dies after 20-year coma

Sleeping Prince' Al Waleed bin Khaled dies after 20-year coma
Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal Al Saud fell into a coma at the age of 15 after an accident

TikTok star, D-Day veteran Papa Jake passes away at 102

TikTok star, D-Day veteran Papa Jake passes away at 102
World War II veteran turned TikTok star Jake Larson dies ‘peacefully’ at 102 years

20 most beautiful small towns in the US

20 most beautiful small towns in the US
These towns are known for their amazing natural scenery, charm and peaceful way of life

Tomorrowland faces another blow as woman dies after massive stage fire

Tomorrowland faces another blow as woman dies after massive stage fire
Tomorrowland is a large-scale annual electronic dance music festival held in Boom, Antwerp, Belgium

Ha Long Bay disaster claims 34 lives after tourist boat overturns

Ha Long Bay disaster claims 34 lives after tourist boat overturns
The incident happened shortly after Storm Wipha reached the South China Sea, causing strong winds, heavy rains and lightning

UK weather: Met Office issues new thunderstorm and rain warnings across nation

UK weather: Met Office issues new thunderstorm and rain warnings across nation
These recent weather conditions could lead to flash flooding, power outages and travel disruption

Los Angeles nightclub crash leaves 28 injured, 7 in critical condition

Los Angeles nightclub crash leaves 28 injured, 7 in critical condition
LAFD Captain said that the people in the crowd were women who were waiting to enter a night club

WSJ, Murdoch hit with $10 billion lawsuit by Trump over Epstein article

WSJ, Murdoch hit with $10 billion lawsuit by Trump over Epstein article
Trump files lawsuit against Wall Street Journal and Rupert Murdoch over Epstein birthday letter story