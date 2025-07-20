South Korea floods, landslides claim 14 lives amid heavy rain

South Korea floods, landslides claim 14 lives amid heavy rain
 South Korea floods, landslides claim 14 lives amid heavy rain 

Five days of torrential rain in South Korea has left at least 14 people dead and 12 more missing.

According to Sky News, a landside engulfed houses and flooding swept away vehicles in the resort town of Gapyeong, northeast of capital Seoul, on Sunday.

One person was killed after their house collapsed and another was found dead after being swept away by a swollen stream, while six people remain missing in the town and the southern city of Gwangju.

The Interior and Safety Ministry said eight people were killed and six others reported missing in the southern town of Sancheong on Saturday after heavy downpours caused landslides, house collapses and flash floods.

Earlier in the week, three people were found dead in a submerged car, and a person was also killed when their car was buried by soil and concrete after a retaining wall of an overpass collapsed in Osan, just south of Seoul.

Southern regions have been hit by up to about 600-800mm (24-31 inches) of rain since the downpours began n Wednesday.

Notably, at least 3,840 people remained evacuated from their homes by the weekend due to heavey rainfall. 

Related
Read more : World

Ha Long Bay disaster claims 34 lives after tourist boat overturns

Ha Long Bay disaster claims 34 lives after tourist boat overturns
The incident happened shortly after Storm Wipha reached the South China Sea, causing strong winds, heavy rains and lightning

UK weather: Met Office issues new thunderstorm and rain warnings across nation

UK weather: Met Office issues new thunderstorm and rain warnings across nation
These recent weather conditions could lead to flash flooding, power outages and travel disruption

Los Angeles nightclub crash leaves 28 injured, 7 in critical condition

Los Angeles nightclub crash leaves 28 injured, 7 in critical condition
LAFD Captain said that the people in the crowd were women who were waiting to enter a night club

WSJ, Murdoch hit with $10 billion lawsuit by Trump over Epstein article

WSJ, Murdoch hit with $10 billion lawsuit by Trump over Epstein article
Trump files lawsuit against Wall Street Journal and Rupert Murdoch over Epstein birthday letter story

Long Island man fatally pulled into MRI machine by metal chain

Long Island man fatally pulled into MRI machine by metal chain
MRI accident claims life of 61-year-old man after chain necklace gets pulled into machine

Epstein grand jury testimony to be released? DOJ makes big request

Epstein grand jury testimony to be released? DOJ makes big request
DOJ requests federal judge to release grand jury testimony in Jeffrey Epstein's criminal case

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron suspended after viral Coldplay hug with HR chief

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron suspended after viral Coldplay hug with HR chief
Astronomer launch ‘formal investigation’ after CEO and HR chief spotted hugging at a Coldplay concert

TikTok drama sparks Sylvanian Families legal battle

TikTok drama sparks Sylvanian Families legal battle
A TikTok creator and the Japanese company responsible for launching the Sylvanian Familes are caught in a legal fight