Hawaii earthquake sparks tsunami scare after massive Russian tremor

A strong 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck Hawaii on Saturday evening, triggering chaos across the state.

This strong earthquake was triggered by a quake that happened off the coast of Kamchatka, Russia.

Since both Hawaii and Russia are located along the Pacific Ocean, the effects reached Hawaii at about 8:49 pm local time, reported MailUK.

Soon after that, at 9:03 officials issued a tsunami watch which was later cancelled after the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center determined that there was no danger to Hawaii.

The agency said in a statement, noting, "Based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat to the state of Hawaii. This will be the final message issued for this event unless additional data are received."

Earlier, a powerful earthquake with magnitude of 7.3 hit Kamchatka, a region on Russia's eastern coastline.

After that, the US Tsunami Warning System said that there could be a tsunami near the area.

In response, Russia's emergency authorities strongly warned people living nearby to avoid shoreline entirely and not attempt to watch the expected tsunami under any circumstances.

As per the outlet, the Ministry also informed locals that "the height of the waves that may reach the coast is not high."

After the alert was issued, multiple earthquakes occurred within an hour near the coast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia.

