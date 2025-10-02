Elon Musk becomes world's first half-trillionaire after net worth hit $500 B

The richest person in the world Elon Musk completes new milestone after his net worth hit new heights.
According to Frobes, Tesla boss on Wednesday, October 1, became the first person in the world with the net worth of $500 billion, completing his half-way to become world’s first trillionaire.
The SpaceX owner who became the first person ever with over $400 billion worth in December last year is now $150 billion ahead of Larry Ellison who briefly became the richest person in the world last month after surpassing Musk.
Shares of Tesla climbed by nearly 4% Wednesday, adding an estimated $9.3 billion to Musk’s fortune, as investors continue to celebrate the prospect of a refocused Musk.
The EV maker’s stock price has nearly doubled since Musk first announced on the company’s April earnings call that he would be stepping back from his role as head of President Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to spend more time on Tesla.
With Tesla’s market cap back within 10% of the all-time high it hit in December, Musk’s 12% stake in the company is now worth $191 billion.
And that’s excluding performance-based Tesla stock options from Musk’s 2018 CEO compensation package that would be worth $133 billion today if the award hadn’t been voided by a Delaware judge in January 2024.