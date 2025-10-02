Home / World

Manchester synagogue attack leaves two dead, three injured

UK's national counter-terrorism police announced that the Manchester attack is officially being treated as an act of terrorism

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Manchester synagogue attack leaves two dead, three injured
Manchester synagogue attack leaves two dead, three injured

A violent incident occurred in Manchester, northwest England on Thursday, October 2 when a car was deliberately driven into pedestrians and a security guard near a synagogue was also stabbed.

The incident happened at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in the Crumpsall area in north Manchester.

The attack resulted in the deaths of two people and left three others seriously injured.

It took place while worshippers were observing Yom Kippur, the most sacred day in the Jewish calendar.

As per multiple reports, the attacker, suspected of carrying a bomb was killed by police after they quickly responded to the synagogue.

The UK government sent police to synagogues across the country to ensure security and protect worshippers.

A verified video showed police shooting a man at the synagogue while another person, who seemed to be wearing a traditional Jewish head covering was lying on the ground injured and bleeding.

After the attack, a bomb disposal team was sent to the scene and a witness reported hearing three small explosions.

The leader of the UK's national counter-terrorism police announced during a press conference at New Scotland that the recent attack is officially being treated as an act of terrorism.

Police say there is "no risk to the public" but at the same time they advice people to avoid the area while the authorities handle the situation.

You Might Like:

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway set for major new acquisition

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway set for major new acquisition
Warren Buffet is set to retire as the CEO of the Berkshire Hathaway at the end of the year

Delta regional jets collide on taxiway at NYC's LaGuardia airport

Delta regional jets collide on taxiway at NYC's LaGuardia airport
Delta passengers describe 'absolutely smashed' moment as jets collide at LaGuardia

Shein takes step closer to French consumers with permanent retail outlets

Shein takes step closer to French consumers with permanent retail outlets
Fast fashion giant Shein launches permanent stores in France, generating employment opportunities

5 most devastating climate disasters of 2025 so far

5 most devastating climate disasters of 2025 so far
From the US floods to Super Typhoon Ragasa, climate disasters have caused havoc all over the world

Mushroom murderer Patterson to challenge guilty verdict after life sentence

Mushroom murderer Patterson to challenge guilty verdict after life sentence
Eric Patterson sentenced to life imprisonment with 33-year non-parole period

Dame Jane Goodall, pioneering primatologist, passes away at 91

Dame Jane Goodall, pioneering primatologist, passes away at 91
World leaders mourn the loss of conservation icon and chimpanzee researcher Jane Goodall

Elon Musk becomes world's first half-trillionaire after net worth hits $500 B

Elon Musk becomes world's first half-trillionaire after net worth hits $500 B
Elon Musk on track to become world's first trillionaire after surpassing $500 billion in net worth

Greece shut down as workers protest against 13-hour workday

Greece shut down as workers protest against 13-hour workday
Greece observes a general strike as the government introduced more working hours, while wages remain low

Canada issues travel warning for citizens travelling to US

Canada issues travel warning for citizens travelling to US
The updated travel advisory warns Canadian citizens travelling to the US about new policies

20-storey NYC apartment building partially collapses, no injuries reported

20-storey NYC apartment building partially collapses, no injuries reported
The New York fire department called the chaotic incident a "major emergency" as residents were forced to evacuate

Brown bear Chunk wins Fat Bear Week 2025 crown despite injury

Brown bear Chunk wins Fat Bear Week 2025 crown despite injury
Bear 32 wins first-ever annual Fat Bear Week contest after finishing second for three years

Munich Oktoberfest 2025 suspended after bomb threat, explosions

Munich Oktoberfest 2025 suspended after bomb threat, explosions
The German beer festival began last September and is set to conclude on October 5