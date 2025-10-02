Manchester synagogue attack leaves two dead, three injured

A violent incident occurred in Manchester, northwest England on Thursday, October 2 when a car was deliberately driven into pedestrians and a security guard near a synagogue was also stabbed.
The incident happened at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in the Crumpsall area in north Manchester.
The attack resulted in the deaths of two people and left three others seriously injured.
It took place while worshippers were observing Yom Kippur, the most sacred day in the Jewish calendar.
As per multiple reports, the attacker, suspected of carrying a bomb was killed by police after they quickly responded to the synagogue.
The UK government sent police to synagogues across the country to ensure security and protect worshippers.
A verified video showed police shooting a man at the synagogue while another person, who seemed to be wearing a traditional Jewish head covering was lying on the ground injured and bleeding.
After the attack, a bomb disposal team was sent to the scene and a witness reported hearing three small explosions.
The leader of the UK's national counter-terrorism police announced during a press conference at New Scotland that the recent attack is officially being treated as an act of terrorism.
Police say there is "no risk to the public" but at the same time they advice people to avoid the area while the authorities handle the situation.