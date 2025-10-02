Shein takes step closer to French consumers with permanent retail outlets

Home / World

Fast fashion giant Shein launches permanent stores in France, generating employment opportunities

In the midst of Paris Fashion Week, Shein has revealed that it will be opening its first permanent brick-and-mortar store in France, starting with a space in the BHV Marais department store in Paris.

According to France24, it would be followed by five more in Galeries Lafayette department stores in the cities of Dijon, Reims, Grenoble, Angers and Limoges.

The move comes through a partnership with retail property group Societe des Grands Magasins (SGM), which owns BHV Marais and several Galeries Lafayette stores.

"This alliance is more than a launch: it is a pledge to revitalize city centers across France, restore department stores, and create new opportunities for French ready-to-wear," the company said in a statement.

It said the stores will offer a full range of services and create 200 direct and indirect jobs in France.

While Shein has previously held temporary pop-ups in cities including Paris, it has never before established a permanent physical shop.

"By choosing France as the place to trial physical retail, we are honoring its position as a key fashion capital and embracing its spirit of creativity and excellence," said Donald Tang, Shein's executive chairman.

But it faces mounting criticism over the environmental impact of its massive production, labour conditions and alleged unfair competition, with European brands accusing it of skirting European Union standards and exploiting customs exemptions for low-value parcels.

