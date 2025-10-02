Home / World

Delta regional jets collide on taxiway at NYC's LaGuardia airport

Delta passengers describe 'absolutely smashed' moment as jets collide at LaGuardia

  By Bushra Saleem
Two regional Delta jets full of passengers and crew collided while taxiing at LaGuardia Airport, as one flyer recalled the flights “absolutely” smashing into each other and part of a wing being ripped off.

The wing of Endeavor Air flight 5155, departing for Roanoke, Virginia, collided with the fuselage of Endeavor Air flight 5047, arriving from Charlotte, North Carolina, on the airport’s taxiway just before 10 pm, according to preliminary information provided to The Post by Delta Air Lines.

CBS News producer Joey Annunziato, a passenger on the flight from Charlotte, described the chaos inside his plane’s cabin after the collision as “super jarring.”

“We got absolutely smashed by another Delta flight. I don’t know if we hit them or they hit us, but it was super jarring,” Annunziato said in a video posted on X recorded from his seat moments after impact.

“Everyone shot forward in their seats and it was kind of a little chaotic as soon as it happened. We were shocked at what happened.”

A flight attendant on board one of the aircraft was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No customers were injured during the collision, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and Delta.

Photos and videos posted to social media captured emergency vehicles rushing toward the two CRJ-900 regional jets on the taxiway of the Queens airport.

Additional photos showed the nose of one of the aircraft visibly dented as the wing was partially ripped off.

