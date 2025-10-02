Home / World

Mushroom murderer Patterson to challenge guilty verdict after life sentence

Eric Patterson sentenced to life imprisonment with 33-year non-parole period

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Mushroom killer Erin Patterson will appeal a jury verdict that found her guilty of three murders and attempted murder.

According to ABC, Patterson's barrister Richard Edney made the announcement during an administrative hearing in Victoria's Supreme Court on Thursday morning.

"There will be an appeal against conviction," Edney said.

The grounds for the appeal were not outlined, and documents have not been formally lodged.

Patterson was sentenced to life in prison with a 33-year non-parole period over the deaths of relatives Don and Gail Patterson and Heather Wilkinson, who she poisoned with toxic mushrooms in a beef Wellington at her home in regional Victoria in 2023.

She was also found guilty of attempting to murder Wilkinson's husband Ian, who also ate the poisonous meal but recovered after a stint in hospital.

Patterson, 51, attended Thursday's hearing via video link and has a new legal team.

They include Edney, as well as high-profile barrister Julian McMahon SC, whose legal chambers confirmed his involvement.

McMahon rose to prominence defending Australians on death row, including members of the Bali 9 drug smuggling crew.

She continues to be represented by criminal defence law firm Doogue and George.

