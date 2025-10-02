Home / World

Dame Jane Goodall, pioneering primatologist, passes away at 91

World leaders mourn the loss of conservation icon and chimpanzee researcher Jane Goodall

  By Bushra Saleem
Pioneering primatologist and renowned chimpanzee researcher Dame Jane Goodall at the age of 91.

According to NBC News, leader of the animal conservation movement Goodall died on Wednesday, October 1, due to natural causes in California.

The Jane Goodall Institute, announcing the death of the researcher who documented the behaviour and social lives of chimpanzees, said, “Dr. Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionised science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world.”

The foundation further added that she took an “unorthodox approach” in her research, “immersing herself in their habitat and their lives to experience their complex society as a neighbour rather than a distant observer.”

World leaders and celebrities mourned the loss of the conservation icon and paid a heartfelt tribute.

Former US president Barack Obama said Goodall “opened doors for generations of women in science.”

While actor and environmental campaigner Leonardo DiCaprio called her "a true hero for the planet" and noted that she "inspired millions to care, to act, and to hope."

The United Nations stated that the chimpanzee researcher worked tirelessly for the planet and its inhabitants and has left an extraordinary legacy for humanity and nature.

Furthermore, Goodall went on her first research trip to the jungles of Tanzania in 1960 with Prof. Louis Leakey and became the first-ever person to record an animal using a tool.

