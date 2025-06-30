Husband ‘shocked’ to find wife's childhood notes in charity shop novel

  • by Web Desk
  • |
An English book colletector left in shoked after he found his wife’s 50-year-old hand written notes in novel he bought from a charity shop.

According to BBC, a man from Hockley, Essex was "completely gobsmacked" after seeing his wife’s childhood hand written notes and sketches on a Enid Blyton novel he bought from a thrift shop.

Steve Mills who has arround 50 novels of the English children's writer was rearranging his collection when he discovered that on of the books, The Naughty Girl Again, contains handwritten messages from his wife Karen.

The book was given away by his mother-in-law in the 1970s and Mr Mills said it was a "mind-blowing" coincidence to unknowingly buy it.

"I kept rereading it and thought 'This cannot be, surely?'," said the 67-year-old.

The note gave details of Mrs Mills' life as a child in Staffordshire - when she had not met Mills - including details of family members and old addresses.

"I opened the front cover and I was shocked to see my brother-in-law's name in it," he explained, "It included an address that I'd heard my wife mention and I just couldn't believe it."

Mills purchased The Naughtiest Girl Again book in Rayleigh, more than 160 miles (257km) away from where his mother-in-law handed it in at a local fete.

But he only realised what it contained during a recent tidy-up of his bookshelf.

