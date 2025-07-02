Honor unveils ‘world’s thinnest’ foldable Magic V5

Honor has officially unveiled the Magic V5, which is said to be the thinnest foldable phone in the world right now, featuring a comprehensive suite of advanced features.
Though it only applies to its Ivory White variant, which is 8.8mm thick when folded, just edging out the Oppo Find N5 by 0.1mm.
However, other colours measure up to 9mm due to a variety of materials. When unfolded, the flagship handset, V5, measures 4.1mm, slightly thinner than Oppo’s 4.2mm, which is not as slim as Huawei’s trifold Mate XT at 3.6mm.
For optics, the Honor Magic V5, consists of a 50MP f/1.6 wide-angle camera, with the latest 50MP f/2.0 ultrawide (up from a 40MP unit). For selfies, it includes two 20MP f/2.2 cameras on each screen, offering an improved video calling experience.
Previously, the Chinese tech manufacturer held the thinness crown with the Magic V3, which is likely to be slightly thicker.
In terms of battery performance, the Magic V5 is packed with a 5,820mAh battery, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM, optimised for storing large videos, photos, and music files.
The recently introduced flagship model features a dual 120Hz LTPO OLED display, with 5,000 nits of peak brightness, which is protected by the company’s Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield.
The Magic V5 is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite and delivers in three configurations, including 12/256GB, 16/512GB, and 16GB/1TB in four tantalising colours, including Ivory White, Black, Dawn Gold, and Reddish Brown.
Honor Magic V5 price and availability
The Honor Magic V5 is available for CNY 8,999 ($1,255/€1,070/£923/INR 107,500), CNY 9,999 ($1,400/€1,186/£1,025/INR 119,500), and CNY 10,999 ($1,535/€1,300/£1,128/INR 131,400), respectively.
Initially, Honor launched the flagship handset to China, with plans for wider roll out by the end of this year.