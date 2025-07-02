Google Photos receives Photo view with light mode and improved menus

With this design update, Google brings a lighter look, smoother controls, simplified access to details for iOS users

Google Photos has received a significant upgrade with a refreshed Photo view.

The latest design brings a lighter look, smoother controls, simplified access to details for iOS users.

The update includes three major changes, ensuring a seamless and intuitive user experience.

In the first tweak, the app now supports dynamic light mode, indicating that the app theme will align with your device’s settings via the device-wide light or dark mode setting, means that even when light mode is enabled in your phone, users will still be able to view your images against a black background.

Secondly, image details, including date, time, and location information, will be shown on your photo instead of swiping up to access the information.

In the last change, the three-dotted menu option located in the top right-hand corner, will now enable users to easily access different tools such as Google Lens, Save As, and more to install and delete photos from the device.

Users can unstack photos, modify the cover photos, and choose images for batch actions in the latest contextual menu for photo stacks.

While iPhone users are already getting the update, Android users are required to wait for the latest Photo view to launch.

