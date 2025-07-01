Instagram now allows users to share Spotify songs with sound to Stories

Instagram has also improved visual storytelling by rolling out the latest font to Stories and Reels

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Instagram now allows users to share Spotify songs with sound to Stories
Instagram now allows users to share Spotify songs with sound to Stories

Instagram has finally introduced the highly anticipated feature, enabling users to listen to previews of songs that they’ve shared from Spotify to Stories.

While the Meta-owned Instagram has previously enabled users to share Spotify songs to their Stories, it would do so without audio, linking to the song on the Swedish music streaming giant.

Now, viewers will be allowed to listen to previews of the shared track directly within Instagram, within the app.

With this significant update, the company shows increasing interest in solidifying its position as a music discovery hub, aiming to outdo its competitor TikTok.

The update comes following Instagram’s launch of a similar capability for Instagram Notes, enabling users to stream and display what they’re listening to in real-time.

Instagram followers are now allowed to click and explore shared music straight from Notes, offering an exciting way for users to express their current moods.

Furthermore, Instagram has improved visual storytelling by rolling out the latest font to Stories and Reels.

Users typing in symbols such as “<3,” “:-)” or “***” can unlock custom, hand-drawn by the artist Rosalía. 

Read more : Sci-Tech
Apple plans to use OpenAI, Anthropic for Siri AI upgrade: Report
Apple plans to use OpenAI, Anthropic for Siri AI upgrade: Report
Apple has reportedly asked these companies to train their models to operate on the company’s private servers
WhatsApp to let users switch between multiple accounts on one device
WhatsApp to let users switch between multiple accounts on one device
WhatsApp is offering two options for users to add a new account without the need for extra apps or devices
Spotify redesigns Discover Weekly playlist for the first time in a decade
Spotify redesigns Discover Weekly playlist for the first time in a decade
Spotify has announced a major update to its Discover Weekly playlist that provides listening recommendations to users
Humanoid robots struggle to play 3v3 football in China: Watch
Humanoid robots struggle to play 3v3 football in China: Watch
Humanoid robots compete in ROBO League in China ahead of World Humanoid Robot Games
Trendy tech gadgets everyone is talking about in 2025
Trendy tech gadgets everyone is talking about in 2025
Here is a list of few cutting-edge and most useful gadgets for 2025
OpenAI breaks silence on Meta luring top talent as competition toughens
OpenAI breaks silence on Meta luring top talent as competition toughens
Meta has been aggressively trying to hire top researchers from OpenAI to build its "superintelligence" AI team
Samsung to unveil Tri-Fold handset with Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7: Report
Samsung to unveil Tri-Fold handset with Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7: Report
Samsung tri-fold will be unveiled alongside Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 at its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9
WhatsApp adds document scanning feature on Android for limited users
WhatsApp adds document scanning feature on Android for limited users
With this update, WhatsApp allows users to convert and share documents in PDF format effortlessly
Gmail tests ‘Mark as Read’ feature on Android
Gmail tests ‘Mark as Read’ feature on Android
Gmail's latest feature would allow Android users to mark emails without requiring them to open the app
Microsoft ‘blue screen of death’ will turn black soon
Microsoft ‘blue screen of death’ will turn black soon
Microsoft will introduce the black screen to all Windows 11 devices that use 24H2 operating software this summer
Google introduces YouTube mobile video editor to iOS, taking on CapCut
Google introduces YouTube mobile video editor to iOS, taking on CapCut
YouTube Create received 500,000 Android downloads in Q2 2025, with less than 4 million since launch
OpenAI takes major step to reduce Nvidia chips dependency
OpenAI takes major step to reduce Nvidia chips dependency
Google helps OpenAI with the stategic shift from Nvidia's AI chips in major shift