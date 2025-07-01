Instagram now allows users to share Spotify songs with sound to Stories

Instagram has finally introduced the highly anticipated feature, enabling users to listen to previews of songs that they’ve shared from Spotify to Stories.
While the Meta-owned Instagram has previously enabled users to share Spotify songs to their Stories, it would do so without audio, linking to the song on the Swedish music streaming giant.
Now, viewers will be allowed to listen to previews of the shared track directly within Instagram, within the app.
With this significant update, the company shows increasing interest in solidifying its position as a music discovery hub, aiming to outdo its competitor TikTok.
The update comes following Instagram’s launch of a similar capability for Instagram Notes, enabling users to stream and display what they’re listening to in real-time.
Instagram followers are now allowed to click and explore shared music straight from Notes, offering an exciting way for users to express their current moods.
Furthermore, Instagram has improved visual storytelling by rolling out the latest font to Stories and Reels.
Users typing in symbols such as “<3,” “:-)” or “***” can unlock custom, hand-drawn by the artist Rosalía.