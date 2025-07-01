Mark Zuckerberg reveals launch of 'Meta Superintelligence Labs' groups

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the company’s new “Meta Superintelligence Labs” group to improve its AI work.
As a part of this effort, all teams working on AI at Meta will be categorised under the Meta Superintelligence Labs, as reported by Bloomberg.
Former CEO Alexandr Wang of Scale AI, a data labelling company will head up the group as the company’s chief AI officer.
Moreover, Former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman will reportedly join Wang to assist and supervise the group.
Notably, Zuckerberg is making significant efforts to lead the race toward artificial general intelligence (AGI), mainly by purchasing AI startups and recruiting leading intellectuals from competitors.
In addition, Meta is gearing up to “start research on our next generation of models to get to the frontier in the next year or so,” Zuckerberg stated in the memo, which was published in full by CNBC.
Apart from investments, Zuckerberg has successfully hired 11 top AI researchers from rival tech giants such as Anthropic, Google DeepMind, and more.