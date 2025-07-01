Nothing Phone 3 launches with 5,150mAh battery: Check specs, price

Nothing has finally launched the highly anticipated and flagship Nothing Phone 3 with a bold redesign, featuring a plethora of significant top-notch specs.
The recently introduced flagship model brings Glyph Matrix, featuring a monochrome LED display located at the top right corner of the handset’s back.
Nothing Phone 3 specs
Nothing introduces Glyph Toys – a set of gimmicks, “micro-experiences” that consists of Glyph Mirror, Solar Clock, Stopwatch, Battery Indicator and thrilling games, ensuring a seamless and intuitive user experience.
For optics, the Nothing Phone 3 comes with a trio of 50MP cameras, headlined by the 1/1.3" main sensor with OIS.
It consists of a 50MP periscope (1/2.75” sensor) with 3x optical zoom and telemacro capabilities and a 50MP selfie camera, making it a perfect fit for all photography enthusiasts.
In terms of storage capabilities, the Nothing phone 3 includes 12/16GB RAM and 256/512GB storage, providing an ample amount of storage for media files.
For performance, the phone is powered with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 paired with a 5,150mAh silicon-carbon battery with 65W wired and 15W wireless charging.
In addition, the flagship device runs on Nothing OS 3.5, based on Android 15.
Notably, the company confirmed the OS 4.0 update based on Android 16 will be launched by the end of this year.
Nothing Phone 3 price and availability
It is available in two captivating hues, including black and white. It will be available for pre orders from July 4, with first sales for July 15 at the company’s official site.
The 12/256 GB version of Nothing Phone 3 costs $799/€799/£799/₹79,999, while the 16/512 GB model is accessible for $899/€899/£899/₹89,999.