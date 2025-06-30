WhatsApp to let users switch between multiple accounts on one device

WhatsApp is working on new feature that allows users to switch between multiple accounts.
As per WABetaInfo, this new feature will allow users to use multiple accounts on the same device.
WhatsApp is offering two options for users to add a new account without the need for extra apps or devices.
Users can either set up the new account as the main one or link an existing account by scanning a QR code.
If a user selects a different WhatsApp account, the app will instantly switch to that account without needing to log out or restart.
It is pertinent to note that each account will have its own notifications, chats, backups and settings to keep everything organized.
The feature will appear on the setting page where users will see a special section showing all their accounts along with their profile pictures and names.
Also, from the same section, users will be able to add a new account without losing the chats or data from their current ones.
A short message will also appear on the screen to confirm that the switch was successful.
On top of that, WhatsApp is also creating a new system to manage notifications when someone is using more than one account on the same phone.
With this update, if message comes in on a secondary account while the user is using the primary account, WhatsApp will send a special notification that clearly mentions both the sender's name and which account received the message.
And when the users taps on that notification, WhatsApp will automatically switch to the specific account and chat where the message was received.
However, this feature is under development and it will be available to all iPhone users in the future updates.