Spotify redesigns Discover Weekly playlist for the first time in a decade

  by Web Desk
  • |
Spotify's Discover Weekly playlist, which shares new listening recommendations at the start of every week, is getting a major update.

Ten years after the audio-streaming platform debuted the feature, Spotify Premium users will witness new controls at the top of the playlist, which allow them to push their recommendations toward certain genres.

For instance, if a user mostly listens to rhythm and blues and is developing an interest in pop rock, they can select different genre filters to push the algorithmic selection in the desired direction.

The latest feature would allow users a bit more control over what kind of new music they most want to hear from their Discover Weekly playlists.

According to Spotify statistics, users have streamed over 100 billion tracks on Discover Weekly, with 77% of the streams being of the emerging artists.

To access the new-and-improved update, Spotify Premium subscribers can navigate to the "Made for You" option and then navigate to their Discover Weekly playlist.

If the latest Spotify version is installed, users will be able to see the new genre controls.

For an app drowning with algorithmic-based recommendations, the renowned platform has recently made efforts to allow listeners to give their own input.

The queue was also revamped, showing which Spotify recommendations are coming up and allowing users to choose in advance what stays on deck.

Users can also "snooze" songs they do not want to listen to anymore, which then will not be played for 30 days.

