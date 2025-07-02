Meta adds game changing AI features to WhatsApp Business

Meta has introduced AI features for WhatsApp, which would help enhance its business capabilities.

On Tuesday, July 1, the tech giant announced that it is rolling out the ability for large businesses to reach customers through voice calls, utilising AI-powered voice agents.

WhatsApp Business, with more than 200 million monthly users, has been a key revenue generator for Meta.

The California-based firm earns money through its click-to-WhatsApp ads and charges merchants for messaging features on the platform.

Although the company is not currently charging for its AI feature, there is a chance that it could impose a cost once its reaches scale.

At the moment, small business accounts can engage in chat with customers over voice on WhatsApp, a notable feature which has been missing for larger businesses.

With the latest update, customers would be able to voice calls to enterprises and vice versa.

Along with that, WhatsApp revealed it will soon add a way for customers to send and receive voice messages from businesses.

By paving the way for voice features, companies could set up an AI-enabled voice agent through startups such as Coval, ElevenLabs, and Phonic to run their customer service over WhatsApp.

Notably, an AI-powered chat-based customer support and outreach feature that began testing last year is now expanded to more merchants in Mexico.

