FDA recalls hundreds of blueberries boxes over possible Listeria contamination

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recalled hundreds of blueberry boxes over possible contamination by Listeria.

Almna Pak International LLC issued a voluntary recall on June 9 for 400 boxes of its organic blueberries.

The FDA sorted the risk as a Class I risk, which is said to be the highest class level.

FDA stated that the recall is “a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

Listeria is a kind of bacteria, which is known as Listeria monocytogenes, that may lead to a foodborne illness called listeriosis.

Healthy individuals are expected to suffer only short-term symptoms, including hypothermia, severe headache, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhoea.

Notably, listeria infection may lead to miscarriages.

A total of up to 400 boxes, each weighing 30 pounds, have been recalled.

The blueberries were delivered in North Carolina with numbers 13325 G1060 and 13325 G1096.

The administration revealed that the reason behind the recall was that Listeria was discovered on one of the company’s finished products during routine testing. 

