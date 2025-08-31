1 infant dies of whooping cough as vaccination rates sharply decline

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has stated that a baby whose mother did not receive a whooping cough jab during gestational period has passed away after contracting the infection.
The baby, who is believed to be aged under one, died between January and June 2025, marking the first deadly case of whooping cough in the UK this year.
The death news comes after government issued warnings regarding low vaccine uptake, including among children, and a surge in vaccine hesitancy.
Notably, none of the main childhood shots in the UK reached the uptake target of 95% last year, according to a recent data from the health agency.
What is whooping cough?
Whooping cough is a bacterial infection of the lungs and airways, which is caused by Bordetella pertussis. It can be life-threatening, especially for babies.
In 2024, nearly 11 infants passed away after contracting the potentially deadly bacterial infection.
Pregnant women, and infants are urged to receive vaccinations against whooping cough, with uptake among pregnant women at 72.6%.
Since 2013, 33 babies have passed away, most born to unvaccinated mothers. UKHSA warned of a sharp decline in childhood vaccination, including measles,mumps, and rubella (MMR), which has declined to its lowest in over a decade.
To prevent deaths due to fatal whooping cough, the government plans awareness campaigns and will offer a free chickenpox vaccine for children from January 2026.