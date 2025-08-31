Home / Health

1 infant dies of whooping cough as vaccination rates sharply decline

In 2024, nearly 11 infants passed away after contracting the potentially deadly whooping cough

1 infant dies of whooping cough as vaccination rates sharply decline
1 infant dies of whooping cough as vaccination rates sharply decline

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has stated that a baby whose mother did not receive a whooping cough jab during gestational period has passed away after contracting the infection.

The baby, who is believed to be aged under one, died between January and June 2025, marking the first deadly case of whooping cough in the UK this year.

The death news comes after government issued warnings regarding low vaccine uptake, including among children, and a surge in vaccine hesitancy.

Notably, none of the main childhood shots in the UK reached the uptake target of 95% last year, according to a recent data from the health agency.

What is whooping cough?

Whooping cough is a bacterial infection of the lungs and airways, which is caused by Bordetella pertussis. It can be life-threatening, especially for babies.

In 2024, nearly 11 infants passed away after contracting the potentially deadly bacterial infection.

Pregnant women, and infants are urged to receive vaccinations against whooping cough, with uptake among pregnant women at 72.6%.

Since 2013, 33 babies have passed away, most born to unvaccinated mothers. UKHSA warned of a sharp decline in childhood vaccination, including measles,mumps, and rubella (MMR), which has declined to its lowest in over a decade.

To prevent deaths due to fatal whooping cough, the government plans awareness campaigns and will offer a free chickenpox vaccine for children from January 2026.

You Might Like:

What is Basal Cell Carcinoma? Symptoms, causes, types

What is Basal Cell Carcinoma? Symptoms, causes, types
Basal Cell Carcinoma is caused by prolonged ultraviolet (UV) exposure from sunlight or tanning beds

Estradiol patches help boost memory in postmenopausal women, study

Estradiol patches help boost memory in postmenopausal women, study
Hormone therapy didn’t affect the executive function, the ability to plan or problem-solve

Top food choices for Crohn disease to maintain your health

Top food choices for Crohn disease to maintain your health
Crohn disease may lead to a variety of symptoms, which include diarrhea, abdominal pain, fatigue, and rectal bleeding

Flesh-eating bacteria killed 2 more people in Louisiana

Flesh-eating bacteria killed 2 more people in Louisiana
The potentially deadly virus, Vibrio vulnificus, causes fatal necrotizing fasciitis that leads to limb amputation

Rhyl area reports nine cases of potentially fatal Parvovirus in dogs

Rhyl area reports nine cases of potentially fatal Parvovirus in dogs
Parvovirus can not infect humans; however, cats are vulnerable to contract a type of this virus

UK launches Chickenpox shots as many children start school unprotected

UK launches Chickenpox shots as many children start school unprotected
A recent data from the UK Health Security Agency suggested nearly 83.7% of five-year-olds received both doses of the MMR vaccine last year

Salmonella outbreak from recalled California eggs affects up to 100

Salmonella outbreak from recalled California eggs affects up to 100
Those who have purchased the recalled eggs are urged to discard them and clean the surfaces they touched

Lifestyle modification may do wonders for binge drinkers, study

Lifestyle modification may do wonders for binge drinkers, study
Drinkers who regularly performed exercises lowered the risk of liver-related death by 69%

Fatty food may increase risk of childhood asthma, study

Fatty food may increase risk of childhood asthma, study
Research revealed that saturated fat common in processed foods and animal items is considered a key factor to trigger asthma

School connections may minimise depression risk in bullied teens, study

School connections may minimise depression risk in bullied teens, study
Scientists further discovered that nearly 11.9% of participants faced bullying at both ages 9 and 15

Legionnaires' outbreak returns in London linked to Sofina Foods cooling towers

Legionnaires' outbreak returns in London linked to Sofina Foods cooling towers
Legionnaires’ disease is a severe kind of pneumonia that is commonly found in water vapours, humidifiers

Covid vaccines receive FDA approval with updated restrictions

Covid vaccines receive FDA approval with updated restrictions
Under new restrictions, Covid vaccine authorisations are currently limited to higher-risk groups