What is Basal Cell Carcinoma? Symptoms, causes, types

Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) is the most common kind of skin cancer that develops in the basal cells, discovered in the epidermis, the outermost layer of skin above the dermis and generates new cells.
BCC typically appears on the areas that are frequently exposed by the sun, such as shoulders, neck, and ears.
It typically looks like a bump, pink patch, and sore that doesn’t heal. While it grows gradually and rarely spreads, if left untreated, the BCC may start damaging surrounding tissues.
Recently, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been diagnosed with a dangerous disease.
Types of Basal Cell Carcinoma
Following are a few kinds of basal cell carcinoma
Nodular:
It’s the most common kind that is visible with blood vessels and appears as a pinkish bump.
Superficial:
This kind of BCC is often found on limbs or trunk, it appears as a red, scaly patch that may be mistakenly diagnosed as any other skin disorder, such as psoriasis or eczema.
Morpheaform:
Scar-like lesion that can invade deeper tissues, making it extremely difficult to treat.
Pigmented:
This type contains melanin and resembles melanoma due to the presence of dark brown or black lesions.
Basosquamous:
Rare, aggressive type with features of both BCC and squamous cell carcinoma, and is unable to heal.
Symptoms of Basal Cell Carcinoma
Basal Cell Carcinoma includes persistent sores that bleed or ooze, Flat, scaly areas, Pink or red growths, a bump or nodule with minute, visible blood vessels.
Causes and risks of Basal cell carcinoma
The major cause is prolonged ultraviolet (UV) exposure from sunlight or tanning beds.
Risk factors include several moles, light eyes, fair skin, immunocompromised people, and elderly individuals are among the vulnerable group.