Home / Health

What is Basal Cell Carcinoma? Symptoms, causes, types

Basal Cell Carcinoma is caused by prolonged ultraviolet (UV) exposure from sunlight or tanning beds

What is Basal Cell Carcinoma? Symptoms, causes, types
What is Basal Cell Carcinoma? Symptoms, causes, types

Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) is the most common kind of skin cancer that develops in the basal cells, discovered in the epidermis, the outermost layer of skin above the dermis and generates new cells.

BCC typically appears on the areas that are frequently exposed by the sun, such as shoulders, neck, and ears.

It typically looks like a bump, pink patch, and sore that doesn’t heal. While it grows gradually and rarely spreads, if left untreated, the BCC may start damaging surrounding tissues.

Recently, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been diagnosed with a dangerous disease.

Types of Basal Cell Carcinoma

Following are a few kinds of basal cell carcinoma

Nodular:

It’s the most common kind that is visible with blood vessels and appears as a pinkish bump.

Superficial:

This kind of BCC is often found on limbs or trunk, it appears as a red, scaly patch that may be mistakenly diagnosed as any other skin disorder, such as psoriasis or eczema.

Morpheaform:

Scar-like lesion that can invade deeper tissues, making it extremely difficult to treat.

Pigmented:

This type contains melanin and resembles melanoma due to the presence of dark brown or black lesions.

Basosquamous:

Rare, aggressive type with features of both BCC and squamous cell carcinoma, and is unable to heal.

Symptoms of Basal Cell Carcinoma

Basal Cell Carcinoma includes persistent sores that bleed or ooze, Flat, scaly areas, Pink or red growths, a bump or nodule with minute, visible blood vessels.

Causes and risks of Basal cell carcinoma

The major cause is prolonged ultraviolet (UV) exposure from sunlight or tanning beds.

Risk factors include several moles, light eyes, fair skin, immunocompromised people, and elderly individuals are among the vulnerable group.

You Might Like:

1 infant dies of whooping cough as vaccination rates sharply decline

1 infant dies of whooping cough as vaccination rates sharply decline
In 2024, nearly 11 infants passed away after contracting the potentially deadly whooping cough

Estradiol patches help boost memory in postmenopausal women, study

Estradiol patches help boost memory in postmenopausal women, study
Hormone therapy didn’t affect the executive function, the ability to plan or problem-solve

Top food choices for Crohn disease to maintain your health

Top food choices for Crohn disease to maintain your health
Crohn disease may lead to a variety of symptoms, which include diarrhea, abdominal pain, fatigue, and rectal bleeding

Flesh-eating bacteria killed 2 more people in Louisiana

Flesh-eating bacteria killed 2 more people in Louisiana
The potentially deadly virus, Vibrio vulnificus, causes fatal necrotizing fasciitis that leads to limb amputation

Rhyl area reports nine cases of potentially fatal Parvovirus in dogs

Rhyl area reports nine cases of potentially fatal Parvovirus in dogs
Parvovirus can not infect humans; however, cats are vulnerable to contract a type of this virus

UK launches Chickenpox shots as many children start school unprotected

UK launches Chickenpox shots as many children start school unprotected
A recent data from the UK Health Security Agency suggested nearly 83.7% of five-year-olds received both doses of the MMR vaccine last year

Salmonella outbreak from recalled California eggs affects up to 100

Salmonella outbreak from recalled California eggs affects up to 100
Those who have purchased the recalled eggs are urged to discard them and clean the surfaces they touched

Lifestyle modification may do wonders for binge drinkers, study

Lifestyle modification may do wonders for binge drinkers, study
Drinkers who regularly performed exercises lowered the risk of liver-related death by 69%

Fatty food may increase risk of childhood asthma, study

Fatty food may increase risk of childhood asthma, study
Research revealed that saturated fat common in processed foods and animal items is considered a key factor to trigger asthma

School connections may minimise depression risk in bullied teens, study

School connections may minimise depression risk in bullied teens, study
Scientists further discovered that nearly 11.9% of participants faced bullying at both ages 9 and 15

Legionnaires' outbreak returns in London linked to Sofina Foods cooling towers

Legionnaires' outbreak returns in London linked to Sofina Foods cooling towers
Legionnaires’ disease is a severe kind of pneumonia that is commonly found in water vapours, humidifiers

Covid vaccines receive FDA approval with updated restrictions

Covid vaccines receive FDA approval with updated restrictions
Under new restrictions, Covid vaccine authorisations are currently limited to higher-risk groups