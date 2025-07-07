Countries with highest press freedom in 2025

Countries with highest press freedom in 2025 revealed: Discover top 5 leaders
Press freedom is undoubtedly getting weaker in many parts of the world and one major reason for this is financial pressure which is often ignored.

Media outlets are struggling because a few powerful groups own many of them and advertisers, funders and governments try to influence content.

These issues are seriously affecting the independence and variety of news sources around the word and according to the latest Reporters Without Borders (RSF) World Press Freedom Index, the overall global situation for press freedom has become so alarming that, for the first time, it is being officially described as a "difficult situation."

Despite all these tense situation, there are still some countries in the world that are considered the best when it comes to press freedom.

RFS looks at five key areas including the political environment, the laws that affect journalism, economic pressures, cultural and social influences and the safety of journalists.

Here are the top 5 countries best in press freedom:

Norway:

Countries with highest press freedom in 2025

Norway ranks as the top country for press freedom in 2025, earning a global score of 92.31.

This is mainly because it has strong laws that protect journalists, allowing them to feel safe, face little censorship and report freely without pressure from any political or financial group.

Other factors that contribute to press freedom include a well-structured and independent media system and long-standing tradition of democratic values.

Estonia:

Countries with highest press freedom in 2025

In the World Press Freedom Index, Estonia secured the second position with a global score of 89.46.

Estonia's media industry has become more concentrated with many outlets now owned by just a few groups.

Also, the political environment in Estonia has mostly stayed neutral and respectful towards journalism which has helped create a safe space for journalists, allowing them to question or criticize politician freely, without fear of being punished or harmed.

Netherlands:

Countries with highest press freedom in 2025

The Netherlands stands in third place on the World Press Freedom Index with a global score of 88.64.

The media in the country have traditionally been independent and are generally trusted by public.

Sweden:

Countries with highest press freedom in 2025

Sweden is ranked fourth in the World Press Freedom Index with a global score of 88.13 and it is also the first country in the world to officially adopt press freedom and supports independent media.

Sweden also has a law that allows anyone, especially journalists to access government documents, except in rare cases which help make sure government officials can be held accountable.

Beside this, the law also protects the identity of people who give information to journalists so reporters can never be forced to reveal their sources.

Finland:

Countries with highest press freedom in 2025

Finland, the happiest place on Earth, holds the fifth position in the Press Freedom Index with a global score of 87.18.

Finland used to be ranked number one for press freedom in the early 2010s but for the last four years, it has stayed in fifth place.

RSF stated that press freedom in Finland is still strong as it is protected by the country's constitution and supported by long-established legal rules that defend the rights of journalist.

