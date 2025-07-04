Apple to bring larger battery in iPhone 17 Pro Max than its predecessor: Report

Apple will reportedly bring a significant upgrade in battery life with its upcoming flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max, making it the first iPhone ever to be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.
A credible Chinese analyst tipped that Apple’s Pro Max model will exceed the 4,685 mAh battery, marking a significant upgrade from its predecessor, the iPhone 16 Pro Max.
This expected jump in battery capacity brings the Cupertino-based tech giant closer to Android competitors, some of which have already integrated 5,000 mAh as the standard for flagship handsets.
If these rumours turn out to be true, then it would be a major shift in strategy, attracting users demanding prolonged screen-on time and high-power consumption.
It would align with the company’s upper tier of smartphone battery capacities, marking a significant improvement in user experience, making it a substantial choice for gamers, content creators, and heavy multitaskers.
With the iPhone 17 series tipped to release in 2025, numerous leaks are expected to emerge in the near future, as Apple fans are eagerly waiting for longer battery life.