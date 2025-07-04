Draper slams Wimbledon’s hawk-eye technology after shock loss to Cilic

Jack Draper criticises Hawk-Eye technology in Wimbledon after a shock defeat to Marin Cilic.
According to Metro, British No. 1 Draper’s bid for the maiden Wimbledon title came to an end in just the second round of the tournament with a score of 6-4, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4, losing to a Croatian tennis player on Thursday, July 3.
Following the heartbreak, the 23-year-old “in all honesty” claimed that the Hawk-Eye technology is not “100 percent accurate.”
During the post-match press conference talking about the ball-tracking technology, he expressed, “It’s millimetres. It’s for both ways. I think it’s a shame that the umpires aren’t involved. It’s obviously something that makes it easier for the players because we don’t have to worry about line calls.”
Talking about the fourth set specific call, he added, “I mean, I thought the ball may have been wide. There was no chalk. I guess on the Hawk-Eye it showed there was only a margin. There was a mark that suggested it would have been wide. I had an earlier one that was maybe a little bit off that I saw, but I could be wrong… I probably am wrong.”
He also called the painful defeat in the early round of the Grand Slam one of his “toughest losses” and admitted that he is really upset, as this defeat hurts him a lot.
Cilic will now face Spanish tennis player Jaume Munar in the third round of the Wimbledon Championships on Saturday, July 5.