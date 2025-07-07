TikTok plans new app version for US users as ban deadline looms

The United Sates users might get a new version of the TikTok app ahaed of the ban or forced sale.

According to Reuters, The Information on Sunday, July 6, reported that TikTok is developing a new version of the app particularly for the over 170 million US users as the sale deadline approaches.

The report came after the US President Donald Trump said on Friday he will start talking to China on Monday or Tuesday about a possible TikTok deal.

Last month, Trump extended to September 17 a deadline for China-based ByteDance to divest the U.S. assets of TikTok.

The report added that TikTok users will eventually have to download the new app to be able to continue using the service, although the existing app will work until March of next year, though the timeline could change.

TikTok did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

A deal had been in the works earlier this year to spin off TikTok's U.S. operations into a new U.S.-based firm, majority-owned and operated by U.S. investors. That was put on hold after China indicated it would not approve it following Trump's announcements of steep tariffs on Chinese goods.

