WhatsApp to introduce threaded replies for more organized chats

WhatsApp to introduce threaded replies for more organized chats
WhatsApp to introduce threaded replies for more organized chats

WhatsApp is working on a feature to organize message replies into structured threads.

As per WABetaInfo, the feature will help keep conversations structured by linking replies directly to the original message.

With this feature, users will be able to see a special screen that shows all the replies related to one specific message.

Each message will also display a small number showing how many replies it has.

Source: WABetaInfo
Source: WABetaInfo

On that same screen, users can also type and send a new reply, which will automatically connected to the original message.

This feature helps users, especially in group chats to easily follow the conversation when chats become long and confusing.

However, the new feature is under development and it will be available to all users in the future updates.

In the past few days, WhatsApp has introduced several new and unique features to give users a fresh experience.

WhatsApp is working on a feature to search for draft messages through a preset chat list.

This new feature will create a separate "draft list" inside the chats tab which will help users easily find and view all unsent chats without wasting time searching.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is also working on a feature to offer businesses credits for broadcasting messages.

Read more : Sci-Tech
TikTok plans new app version for US users as ban deadline looms

TikTok plans new app version for US users as ban deadline looms
TikTok could launch new app version for US users as the forced sell deadline approaches
ChatGPT use for news jumps 212% as millions ditch Google searches

ChatGPT use for news jumps 212% as millions ditch Google searches
Most people are using ChatGPT for news focus on current topics like the stock market, finance, sports and weather
WhatsApp to add 'draft message' filter for easier unsent chat search

WhatsApp to add 'draft message' filter for easier unsent chat search

This new feature will create a separate draft list inside the chats tab which will help users easily find and view all unsent chats
US, China to begin TikTok talks as Trump claims deal 'pretty much' done

US, China to begin TikTok talks as Trump claims deal 'pretty much' done
Donald Trump plans to discuss TikTok deal with President Xi Jinping next week
WhatsApp to launch free broadcast message trial for businesses

WhatsApp to launch free broadcast message trial for businesses
With this feature, the business will receive a fix number of free broadcast message credits each month
Threads’ latest ‘DMs’ feature sparks mixed reactions from users

Threads’ latest ‘DMs’ feature sparks mixed reactions from users
Women have cited harassment concerns for Threads' latest feature, mentioning that it poses a significant privacy risk
Apple to bring larger battery in iPhone 17 Pro Max than its predecessor: Report

Apple to bring larger battery in iPhone 17 Pro Max than its predecessor: Report
Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro Max model to feature 5,000 mAh battery, marking a significant upgrade from its predecessor
Google’s customisable Gemini chatbots now available in Docs, Sheets, and Gmail

Google’s customisable Gemini chatbots now available in Docs, Sheets, and Gmail
The latest feature is currently accessible for Google Workspace customers who have access to Gemini in the side panel
Google minimises Pixel 6a battery life with significant Android 16 update

Google minimises Pixel 6a battery life with significant Android 16 update
The update will allow critical battery management features on the Pixel 6a
Amazon set to phase out ‘Freevee’ streaming service in August

Amazon set to phase out ‘Freevee’ streaming service in August
Amazon's complete catalogue will be incorporated into Prime Video, including series, Freevee Originals, and more
OpenAI to shut down its operations this week

OpenAI to shut down its operations this week
OpenAI is providing a compulsory, paid week-long break to minimise burnout among employees who work for 70-80 hours every week
Google rolls out Veo 3 to all Pro Gemini subscribers worldwide

Google rolls out Veo 3 to all Pro Gemini subscribers worldwide
Google's most advanced AI video model has been announced for users all over the world