WhatsApp to introduce threaded replies for more organized chats

WhatsApp is working on a feature to organize message replies into structured threads.
As per WABetaInfo, the feature will help keep conversations structured by linking replies directly to the original message.
With this feature, users will be able to see a special screen that shows all the replies related to one specific message.
Each message will also display a small number showing how many replies it has.
On that same screen, users can also type and send a new reply, which will automatically connected to the original message.
This feature helps users, especially in group chats to easily follow the conversation when chats become long and confusing.
However, the new feature is under development and it will be available to all users in the future updates.
In the past few days, WhatsApp has introduced several new and unique features to give users a fresh experience.
WhatsApp is working on a feature to search for draft messages through a preset chat list.
This new feature will create a separate "draft list" inside the chats tab which will help users easily find and view all unsent chats without wasting time searching.
In addition to this, WhatsApp is also working on a feature to offer businesses credits for broadcasting messages.