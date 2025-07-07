Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts, ash reaches 11 miles

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki of Indonesia once again erupted, sending fumes as high as 18 kilometres (11 miles) into the sky.
According to Associated Press, Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, a volcano that has been alert since last month, on Monday, July 7, sent a column of ash and volcanic material into the sky.
Multiple flights to Bali were cancelled and delayed due to the volcano eruption.
Indonesia’s Geology Agency recorded an avalanche of searing gas clouds mixed with rocks and lava traveling up to 5 kilometers (3 miles) down the volcano’s slopes during the eruption.
Observations from drones showed lava filling the crater, indicating deep movement of magma that set off volcanic earthquakes.
The column of hot clouds that rose into the sky was the volcano’s highest since the major eruption in November 2024 that killed nine people and injured dozens, said Muhammad Wafid, the Geology Agency chief. It also erupted in March.
“An eruption of that size certainly carries a higher potential for danger, including its impact on aviation,” Wafid told The Associated Press from Switzerland where he was attending a seminar.
“We shall reevaluate to enlarge its danger zone that must be cleared of villagers and tourist activities,” he added.
The volcano monitoring agency had increased the alert status for Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki to the highest level after an eruption on June 18, and more than doubled an exclusion zone to a 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) radius since then as eruptions became more frequent.