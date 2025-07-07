Typhoon Danas kills two in Taiwan, thousands evacuate as storm nears China

Typhoon Danas caused severe destruction in Taiwan with extremely strong winds, reaching 135 miles per hour.
The storm brought extremely heavy rainfall of over 60 centimeters in some areas which led to serious flooding and landslides.
As a result two people lost their lives and over 500 were injured as the storm hit the island from the southwest late on Sunday, July 6.
As per Sky News, one of the victims died when a tree fell on their vehicle while they were driving.
While, another person died after their respirator malfunctioned during a power outage.
Beside this, more than 3,400 people had to evacuate for safety, especially those living in the mountainous areas near the southern port city of Kaohsiung.
The typhoon was so powerful that it knocked down a least 700 tress in different cities and also broke road signals and concrete electric poles.
As per the reports, almost 700,000 homes face power outage and more than 300 local and international flights have been cancelled.
Although Typhoon Danas has become less powerful, it is still moving towards eastern China
According to China's weather agency, the typhoon is expected to reach the coastal areas between the cities of Taizhou and Fuzhou and it is likely to make landfall late on Tuesday, July 8.