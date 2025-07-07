Archaeologists unearth 3 mysterious tombs in southern Egypt’s Aswan region

Egyptian archaeologists have found three ancient tombs carved into rocks at a burial site called Qubbat al-Hawa near Aswan.
These tombs are from the Old Kingdom period of ancient Egypt, which was between 2686 and 2181 BCE.
The site is located on the west side of the Nile River across from the city of Aswan in southern Egypt, as per ExpressUK.
It has been used for a long time as a burial place for people like nobles and high-rankings officials.
Head of the Egyptian Antiquities Sector at the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mohamed Abdel Badi, said that the first tome doesn't have any writing or carvings but it includes an open courtyard.
Inside, archaeologists found two false doors, offering tables, clay pots, wooden coffins and human bones.
The second tomb, which is located to the west of the first one, also has no writing or any inscription.
However, archaeologists found two offering tables and pottery pieces that are believed to belong to the Middle Kingdom period.
While, in the third tomb, archaeologists found many well-preserved clay pots and the bones of both adults and children.
Mohamed Ismail Khaled, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities and head of the excavation team said the discovery is very important for science and history.
He added that it “sheds light on a critical transitional period between the end of the Old Kingdom and the beginning of the First Intermediate Period.”