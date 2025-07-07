Archaeologists unearth 3 mysterious tombs in southern Egypt’s Aswan region

Archaeologists unearth 3 mysterious tombs in southern Egypt’s Aswan region
Archaeologists unearth 3 mysterious tombs in southern Egypt’s Aswan region

Egyptian archaeologists have found three ancient tombs carved into rocks at a burial site called Qubbat al-Hawa near Aswan.

These tombs are from the Old Kingdom period of ancient Egypt, which was between 2686 and 2181 BCE.

The site is located on the west side of the Nile River across from the city of Aswan in southern Egypt, as per ExpressUK.

It has been used for a long time as a burial place for people like nobles and high-rankings officials.

Head of the Egyptian Antiquities Sector at the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mohamed Abdel Badi, said that the first tome doesn't have any writing or carvings but it includes an open courtyard.

Inside, archaeologists found two false doors, offering tables, clay pots, wooden coffins and human bones.

Archaeologists unearth 3 mysterious tombs in southern Egypt’s Aswan region
Archaeologists unearth 3 mysterious tombs in southern Egypt’s Aswan region

The second tomb, which is located to the west of the first one, also has no writing or any inscription.

However, archaeologists found two offering tables and pottery pieces that are believed to belong to the Middle Kingdom period.

While, in the third tomb, archaeologists found many well-preserved clay pots and the bones of both adults and children.

Mohamed Ismail Khaled, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities and head of the excavation team said the discovery is very important for science and history.

He added that it “sheds light on a critical transitional period between the end of the Old Kingdom and the beginning of the First Intermediate Period.”

Read more : World

Henry Moore’s art to feature in largest ever open-air exhibition at Kew Gardens
Henry Moore’s art to feature in largest ever open-air exhibition at Kew Gardens
Henry Moore is best known for his semi-abstract monumental bronze sculptures

Typhoon Danas kills two in Taiwan, thousands evacuate as storm nears China
Typhoon Danas kills two in Taiwan, thousands evacuate as storm nears China
Almost 700,000 homes face power outage and more than 300 local and international flights have been cancelled

Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts, ash reaches 11 miles
Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts, ash reaches 11 miles
Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano blasts ash 11 miles into the air in Indonesia

Countries with highest press freedom in 2025

Countries with highest press freedom in 2025
There are still some countries in the world that are considered the best when it comes to press freedom amid global decline

‘Mushroom murder' trial: How Erin Patterson killed three with Beef Wellington?
‘Mushroom murder' trial: How Erin Patterson killed three with Beef Wellington?
Erin Patterson was found guilty of murdering family members with death cap mushrooms

Ivanka Trump pens heartfelt message for Texas 'devastating flood' victims

Ivanka Trump pens heartfelt message for Texas 'devastating flood' victims
Devastating Texas floods claim at least 82 lives, dozens still unaccounted for

Dalai Lama commemorates his 90th birthday with support from world leaders
Dalai Lama commemorates his 90th birthday with support from world leaders
The 14th Dalai Lama's decision on choosing his own successor did not sit well with China causing geopolitical tensions

Musk ‘ridiculous’ third party draws criticism from Trump: ‘Can have fun with it’
Musk ‘ridiculous’ third party draws criticism from Trump: ‘Can have fun with it’
Donald Trump calls Elon Musk's America Party 'ridiculous,' emphasising the 'two-party system’

Pope Leo offers prayers for Texas flood victims as death toll rises to 82
Pope Leo offers prayers for Texas flood victims as death toll rises to 82
President Donald Trump has called the Texas flood a major disaster as rescuers continue their search for missing people

UK’s hidden seaside town named ideal spot for peaceful summer escape
UK’s hidden seaside town named ideal spot for peaceful summer escape
The town is located between white chalk cliffs and is still a working fishing village, with rich history

Texas flood disaster: Death toll reaches 67, including 21 children as search continuous

Texas flood disaster: Death toll reaches 67, including 21 children as search continuous
The US government officially called FEMA to help with the flood emergency in Texas

3,500-year-old lost city found in Peru with 18 buildings and religious artifacts
3,500-year-old lost city found in Peru with 18 buildings and religious artifacts
Peru is known for having some of the most important ancient sites in the Americas