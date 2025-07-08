YouTuber Angryginge arrested for damaging F1 car at British Grand Prix

Youtuber Angryginge got in trouble with authorities on suspicion of causing thousands of pounds worth of damage to a classic F1 car at Silverstone.
The 23-year-old, whose real name is Morgan Burtwistle, was livestreaming from the British Grand Prix with fellow YouTubers SamHam and Chazza when they were approached by the police.
Earlier on Friday, the trio had filmed themselves laughing as Chazza, real name Charlie Clark, tried to squeeze into the cockpit of an F1 car on display at the event.
Northamptonshire Police confirmed that three men, aged 23, 25, and 27, were arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage to a vehicle before being released without further action.
Angryginge, from Salford, is one of the UK's most popular streamers with 1.3 million followers on Twitch.
In a vlog posted on Monday, July 7, the Soccer Aid player shared that he was taken to a police station with Chazza and Samham, real name Samuel Imie, for questioning, where they were held in a cell for 15 hours.
"I'm genuinely traumatised," he told followers as he denied the accusations.
Despite being released without charge, Angryginge had been restricted from returning to Silverstone for the rest of the motorsports event.
Northamptonshire Police said the three men were released "following a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the incident".
On the other hand, the authorities have also requested information about the theft of a steering wheel from a car on display at the British Grand Prix on Friday.
Notably, around half a million people attended the British Grand Prix over four days, during which time 34 crimes were reported and 20 people were arrested on suspicion of drug possession, criminal damage, and theft.