YouTuber Angryginge arrested for damaging F1 car at British Grand Prix

YouTuber Angryginge arrested for damaging F1 car at British Grand Prix
YouTuber Angryginge arrested for damaging F1 car at British Grand Prix

Youtuber Angryginge got in trouble with authorities on suspicion of causing thousands of pounds worth of damage to a classic F1 car at Silverstone.

The 23-year-old, whose real name is Morgan Burtwistle, was livestreaming from the British Grand Prix with fellow YouTubers SamHam and Chazza when they were approached by the police.

Earlier on Friday, the trio had filmed themselves laughing as Chazza, real name Charlie Clark, tried to squeeze into the cockpit of an F1 car on display at the event.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed that three men, aged 23, 25, and 27, were arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage to a vehicle before being released without further action.

Angryginge, from Salford, is one of the UK's most popular streamers with 1.3 million followers on Twitch.

In a vlog posted on Monday, July 7, the Soccer Aid player shared that he was taken to a police station with Chazza and Samham, real name Samuel Imie, for questioning, where they were held in a cell for 15 hours.

"I'm genuinely traumatised," he told followers as he denied the accusations.

Despite being released without charge, Angryginge had been restricted from returning to Silverstone for the rest of the motorsports event.

Northamptonshire Police said the three men were released "following a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the incident".

On the other hand, the authorities have also requested information about the theft of a steering wheel from a car on display at the British Grand Prix on Friday.

Notably, around half a million people attended the British Grand Prix over four days, during which time 34 crimes were reported and 20 people were arrested on suspicion of drug possession, criminal damage, and theft.

Read more : World

Italian sniffer dog Bruno killed with nails-filled sausages, sparking outrage
Italian sniffer dog Bruno killed with nails-filled sausages, sparking outrage
‘Hero’ sniffer dog Bruno found nine missing people during his remarkable career

Elon Musk's ex Grimes slams social media, calls X 'poison'
Elon Musk's ex Grimes slams social media, calls X 'poison'
Grimes and Elon Musk share three children: X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus

Archaeologists unearth 3 mysterious tombs in southern Egypt’s Aswan region
Archaeologists unearth 3 mysterious tombs in southern Egypt’s Aswan region
The site is located on the west side of the Nile River across from the city of Aswan in southern Egypt

Henry Moore’s art to feature in largest ever open-air exhibition at Kew Gardens
Henry Moore’s art to feature in largest ever open-air exhibition at Kew Gardens
Henry Moore is best known for his semi-abstract monumental bronze sculptures

Typhoon Danas kills two in Taiwan, thousands evacuate as storm nears China
Typhoon Danas kills two in Taiwan, thousands evacuate as storm nears China
Almost 700,000 homes face power outage and more than 300 local and international flights have been cancelled

Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts, ash reaches 11 miles
Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts, ash reaches 11 miles
Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano blasts ash 11 miles into the air in Indonesia

Countries with highest press freedom in 2025

Countries with highest press freedom in 2025
There are still some countries in the world that are considered the best when it comes to press freedom amid global decline

‘Mushroom murder' trial: How Erin Patterson killed three with Beef Wellington?
‘Mushroom murder' trial: How Erin Patterson killed three with Beef Wellington?
Erin Patterson was found guilty of murdering family members with death cap mushrooms

Ivanka Trump pens heartfelt message for Texas 'devastating flood' victims

Ivanka Trump pens heartfelt message for Texas 'devastating flood' victims
Devastating Texas floods claim at least 82 lives, dozens still unaccounted for

Dalai Lama commemorates his 90th birthday with support from world leaders
Dalai Lama commemorates his 90th birthday with support from world leaders
The 14th Dalai Lama's decision on choosing his own successor did not sit well with China causing geopolitical tensions

Musk ‘ridiculous’ third party draws criticism from Trump: ‘Can have fun with it’
Musk ‘ridiculous’ third party draws criticism from Trump: ‘Can have fun with it’
Donald Trump calls Elon Musk's America Party 'ridiculous,' emphasising the 'two-party system’

Pope Leo offers prayers for Texas flood victims as death toll rises to 82
Pope Leo offers prayers for Texas flood victims as death toll rises to 82
President Donald Trump has called the Texas flood a major disaster as rescuers continue their search for missing people