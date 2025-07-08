Norman Tebbit: Former UK cabinet minister passes away at 94

Margaret Thatcher’s one of the most loyal supporters, Norman Tebbit, dies at the age of 94.
According to Sky News, Tebbit’s son William confirmed that the former Tory minister died late on Monday, July 7, “peacefully at home.”
One of the most loyal cabinet ministers of former UK Prime Minister and stateswoman Thatcher during his political career served as employment secretary, trade secretary, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, and Conservative party chairman before stepping down as a member of parliament in 1992.
Tory leader Kemi Badenoch paid tribute to Tebbit and called him an “icon” in British politics.
She wrote on X, “But to many of us it was the stoicism and courage he showed in the face of terrorism, which inspired us as he rebuilt his political career after suffering terrible injuries in the Brighton bomb and cared selflessly for his wife, Margaret, who was gravely disabled in the bombing.”
“He never buckled under pressure, and he never compromised. Our nation has lost one of its very best today, and I speak for all the Conservative family and beyond in recognising Lord Tebbit's enormous intellect and profound sense of duty to his country,” Badenoch added.
Furthermore, after Margaret Thatcher's resignation in 1990, he considered leading the Conservatives but later decided to take care of his wife, who was left disabled after the IRA bombing of the Grand Hotel in Brighton.
Notably, Tebbit also suffered serious injuries, including a broken shoulder blade, fractured vertebrae, and a cracked collarbone, but recovered, while his wife, Margaret, was left permanently disabled.