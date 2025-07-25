Researchers reveal Vitamin D may protect against COVID-19

A recent study revealed that low vitamin D levels are likely to raise an individual’s odds of a severe bout with COVID-19.

According to research published in the journal PLOS One, individuals with vitamin D deficiency are 36% more likely to suffer from severe complications due to COVID infection.

However, the study revealed that there is no raised risk of COVID infection among individuals with reduced vitamin D levels.

For the study, researchers assessed data from more than 150,000 individuals participating in the UK Biobank.

Researchers assessed the risk of COVID-19 among Vitamin D-deficient people and compared it to risks seen among healthy individuals.

Results suggested that vitamin D levels may help with improved COVID outcomes, in a similar way that vaccine shots play a role.

Investigator and a senior research fellow at the University of South Australia, Kerri Beckmann, stated, “COVID-19 may not be the threat it once was, but it still affects peoples’ well-being.”

Beckmann continued, “Understanding who is most at risk helps those individuals take extra precautions, including monitoring their vitamin D levels. So, at this stage, we don’t know whether vitamin D supplements in themselves could reduce the severity of COVID-19.”

While the results underscored a possible association between vitamin D and COVID severity, researchers note it's unclear if supplements alone minimise the risk.

Low vitamin D may reflect overall poor health, which significantly increases COVID severity.

