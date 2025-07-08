Queen Elizabeth’s rare wedding cake slice bought by royal fan with unusual plans

Queen Elizabeth’s rare wedding cake slice bought by royal fan with unusual plans
Queen Elizabeth’s rare wedding cake slice bought by royal fan with unusual plans

In a surprising turn of events, a slice of cake from Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's wedding which happened nearly 80 years ago has just been sold for a staggering price.

The 78-year-old fruit cake was soaked in alcohol which helps it stay preserved in a drawer for decades after being given to Chief Petty Officer F. Lownes during the Buckingham Palace reception.

The slice, which is 4 inches by 3 inches in size was never eaten and was passed down from Lownes to his son and later was given to Lownes' daughter-in-law.

Queen Elizabeth’s rare wedding cake slice bought by royal fan with unusual plans

This slice came from a large 9-foot wedding cake and was kept safely in its original box, which had a silver crown symbol, the initials "EP" (for Elizabeth and Philip) and the wedding date on a lid.

Queen Elizabeth’s rare wedding cake slice bought by royal fan with unusual plans
Queen Elizabeth’s rare wedding cake slice bought by royal fan with unusual plans

Now, this rare slice of royal history has been sold for £27,000 to Gerry Layton, a royal fan and businessman as per MailUK.

Surprisingly, the 64-year-old, who also owns a slice of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding cake plans to eat about one-third of this old cake during an event to celebrate his 65th birthday next year.

"This slice is extremely rare and is probably the last piece of Queen Elizabeth II's wedding cake in existence," he said.

Besides that, hundreds of extra slices of the cake were sent to different charities and organizations around the world along with hand-written notes at that time.

Read more : World

Political leaders with highest ratings in 2025: Surprising list revealed
Political leaders with highest ratings in 2025: Surprising list revealed
In 2024, the world witnessed significant political shift due to elections in several countries

Norman Tebbit: Former UK cabinet minister passes away at 94
Norman Tebbit: Former UK cabinet minister passes away at 94
Norman Tebbit served as cabinet minister in Margaret Thatcher’s government

China opens doors for over 70 countries to boost tourism
China opens doors for over 70 countries to boost tourism
China offers 30-day visa-free entry to tourists from over 70 countries

Bill Gates no longer in top 10 richest list: What went wrong?
Bill Gates no longer in top 10 richest list: What went wrong?
Microsoft founder Bill Gates drops out of the world’s top 10 richest list after 30% net worth drop

Elon Musk slams FBI's Epstein investigation conclusion, shares mocking meme
Elon Musk slams FBI's Epstein investigation conclusion, shares mocking meme
US Department of Justice confirms Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide and had ‘no client’ list

Argentinian man abducted by military as baby reunites with family after 50 years
Argentinian man abducted by military as baby reunites with family after 50 years
The man was kidnapped during the 1976-83 dictatorship and was found by the Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo

Italian sniffer dog Bruno killed with nail-filled sausages, sparking outrage
Italian sniffer dog Bruno killed with nail-filled sausages, sparking outrage
‘Hero’ sniffer dog Bruno found nine missing people during his remarkable career

YouTuber Angryginge arrested for damaging F1 car at British Grand Prix
YouTuber Angryginge arrested for damaging F1 car at British Grand Prix
Salford-based YouTuber, Angryginge was detained and released over suspicion of car damage at Silverstone

Elon Musk's ex Grimes slams social media, calls X 'poison'
Elon Musk's ex Grimes slams social media, calls X 'poison'
Grimes and Elon Musk share three children: X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus

Archaeologists unearth 3 mysterious tombs in southern Egypt’s Aswan region
Archaeologists unearth 3 mysterious tombs in southern Egypt’s Aswan region
The site is located on the west side of the Nile River across from the city of Aswan in southern Egypt

Henry Moore’s art to feature in largest ever open-air exhibition at Kew Gardens
Henry Moore’s art to feature in largest ever open-air exhibition at Kew Gardens
Henry Moore is best known for his semi-abstract monumental bronze sculptures

Typhoon Danas kills two in Taiwan, thousands evacuate as storm nears China
Typhoon Danas kills two in Taiwan, thousands evacuate as storm nears China
Almost 700,000 homes face power outage and more than 300 local and international flights have been cancelled