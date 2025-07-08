Queen Elizabeth’s rare wedding cake slice bought by royal fan with unusual plans

In a surprising turn of events, a slice of cake from Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's wedding which happened nearly 80 years ago has just been sold for a staggering price.
The 78-year-old fruit cake was soaked in alcohol which helps it stay preserved in a drawer for decades after being given to Chief Petty Officer F. Lownes during the Buckingham Palace reception.
The slice, which is 4 inches by 3 inches in size was never eaten and was passed down from Lownes to his son and later was given to Lownes' daughter-in-law.
This slice came from a large 9-foot wedding cake and was kept safely in its original box, which had a silver crown symbol, the initials "EP" (for Elizabeth and Philip) and the wedding date on a lid.
Now, this rare slice of royal history has been sold for £27,000 to Gerry Layton, a royal fan and businessman as per MailUK.
Surprisingly, the 64-year-old, who also owns a slice of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding cake plans to eat about one-third of this old cake during an event to celebrate his 65th birthday next year.
"This slice is extremely rare and is probably the last piece of Queen Elizabeth II's wedding cake in existence," he said.
Besides that, hundreds of extra slices of the cake were sent to different charities and organizations around the world along with hand-written notes at that time.