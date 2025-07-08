Bayeux Tapestry returns to UK after 900 years in historic swap deal with France

The Bayeux Tapestry, a famous artwork created over 900 years ago is coming back to the UK.

This 70-meter-long tapestry wii be sent to the UK as part of a special agreement between the French and British officials.

In return, the UK will send some of its valuable historical items to museums in Normandy, France including items from the ancient Anglo-Saxon burial site at Sutton Hoo and the famous 12th-century Lewis chess pieces, as per BBC.

The large piece of embroidery shows the story of how the Normans conquered England in the year 1066.

It shows how the Anglo-Saxons lost power and the Normans took control of England.

Although, the last section of the tapestry is missing, the story ends with the Anglo-Saxon army running away after losing the Battle of Hastings in 1066.

The Bayeux Tapestry has 58 scenes, 626 human figures and 202 horses. It doesn't show battles and military traditions but also gives valuable insights into everyday life from that time.

The British Museum's director, Nicholas Cullinan, said in a statement, "This is exactly the kind of international partnership that I want us to champion and take part in: sharing the best of our collection as widely as possible - and in return displaying global treasures never seen here before."

The huge embroidery will go on display at the British Museum in London from September 2026 to July 2027 as its usual location, the Bayeux Museum will be under renovation during that time.

Also, the year 2027 will mark 1,000 years since William the Conqueror was born, which makes the timing of the display even more important for history lovers in London.

