Google adds Gemini to Wear OS watches, brings AI Mode to Circle to Search

In a significant update, Google officially introduced Gemini to Wear OS 4+ smartwatches from renowned brands such as Pixel, Samsung, OPPO, OnePlus, and Xiaomi in the near future.

This notable move is part of Alphabet-owned firm’s wider plan to supersede Google Assistant with Gemini across all platforms.

Here’s how to activate it:

Firstly, users are required to press the side button or click the Gemini app icon.

Gemini enables users to ask everyday questions, efficiently manage tasks across apps, such as summarising emails or updating calendars.

Google has also upgraded the Circle to Search—Google’s visual search feature by integrating the advanced AI Mode for detailed analysis and follow-up questions without switching to any third-party app.

After starting to search, users can see an AI Overview, with an option to “dive deeper with AI Mode.”

The updated Circle to Search is now accessible in Google Lens through the Google app on both Android and iOS, currently available in the US and India.

It further supports gaming-related queries, assisting users in detecting in-game characters or browsing strategies while playing their favourite game.

Furthermore, Google is bringing a significant enhancement in AI Overviews, improving its format and making them more visual for readability.

In addition, Google has offered one year of Google AI Pro for free to all the Pixel 9 Pro users, including access to tools such as Veo 3, which creates short videos from text prompts with natural audio.

