Google NotebookLM receives featured notebooks with expert-curated content

Google NotebookLM receives featured notebooks with expert-curated content
Google NotebookLM receives featured notebooks with expert-curated content

Google has introduced its latest update to NotebookLM, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tool, with the launch of Featured Notebooks.

It’s a curated collection of premium content developed in partnership with famous authors, researchers, and nonprofit organisations.

This update is particularly designed to simplify user’s interaction with trusted sources across a wide range of topics.

Here is the entire initial series of featured notebooks, covering both educational and practical content:

  • Expert forecasts for 2025 featured in The Economist’s The World Ahead publication
  • Longevity advice from Dr. Eric Topol, author of Super Agers
  • Life lessons drawn from Arthur C. Brooks’ popular The Atlantic columns
  • Global wellbeing trends from Our World In Data, a project linked to the University of Oxford
  • A notebook on Q1 earnings for the top 50 public companies, tailored for financial analysts
  • Parenting insights drawn from Dr. Jacqueline Nesi’s Techno Sapiens Substack newsletter
  • The Complete Works of Shakespeare, aimed at students and literature enthusiasts
  • A scientific travel guide to Yellowstone National Park, with insights on geology and biodiversity

Users can explore each notebook using NotebookLM’s comprehensive suite of advanced features.

It is pertinent to mention that each of these featured notebooks supports all the NotebookLM features, such as FAQ creation, chatbot-based conversations, and more.

Related
Read more : Sci-Tech

Elon Musk teases new ‘multi-agent’ AI venture with playful jab at Microsoft
Elon Musk teases new ‘multi-agent’ AI venture with playful jab at Microsoft
Tesla owner Elon Musk plans to develop ‘a multi-agent AI software company at xAI’ for Grok

‘Sesame Street’ breaks silence after Elmo’s antisemitic posts on X
‘Sesame Street’ breaks silence after Elmo’s antisemitic posts on X
Elmo's X account under hacker attack, demanding Donald Trump to release Epstein files

Google introduces chat search to Gemini app on Android
Google introduces chat search to Gemini app on Android
Gemini Android app is only available to select Android users; however, web and iOS users can already access the app

Electric car prices in UK could drop as government pushes new subsidy scheme
Electric car prices in UK could drop as government pushes new subsidy scheme
In the UK, a new EV usually costs much more than a regular petrol car, costs around £22,000

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to bring 200MP camera sensor: Report
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to bring 200MP camera sensor: Report
Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to house Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 chipset, packed with 16GB of RAM

Elon Musk's SpaceX plans to invest $2b in xAI: Report
Elon Musk's SpaceX plans to invest $2b in xAI: Report
This investment comes as part of a broader $5 billion equity round that aims to expand xAI operations

Elon Musk AI firm xAI apologises for Gork's antisemitic content

Elon Musk AI firm xAI apologises for Gork's antisemitic content
xAI issues apology for chatbot Grok’s ‘horrific behaviour’ and pro-Hitler posts

WhatsApp group chats get smarter with 'multi-person' typing alerts
WhatsApp group chats get smarter with 'multi-person' typing alerts
WhatsApp has recently introduced several new and unique features to give users a fresh experience