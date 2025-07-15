Google NotebookLM receives featured notebooks with expert-curated content

Google has introduced its latest update to NotebookLM, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tool, with the launch of Featured Notebooks.
It’s a curated collection of premium content developed in partnership with famous authors, researchers, and nonprofit organisations.
This update is particularly designed to simplify user’s interaction with trusted sources across a wide range of topics.
Here is the entire initial series of featured notebooks, covering both educational and practical content:
- Expert forecasts for 2025 featured in The Economist’s The World Ahead publication
- Longevity advice from Dr. Eric Topol, author of Super Agers
- Life lessons drawn from Arthur C. Brooks’ popular The Atlantic columns
- Global wellbeing trends from Our World In Data, a project linked to the University of Oxford
- A notebook on Q1 earnings for the top 50 public companies, tailored for financial analysts
- Parenting insights drawn from Dr. Jacqueline Nesi’s Techno Sapiens Substack newsletter
- The Complete Works of Shakespeare, aimed at students and literature enthusiasts
- A scientific travel guide to Yellowstone National Park, with insights on geology and biodiversity
Users can explore each notebook using NotebookLM’s comprehensive suite of advanced features.
It is pertinent to mention that each of these featured notebooks supports all the NotebookLM features, such as FAQ creation, chatbot-based conversations, and more.