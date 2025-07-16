Google Discover feed brings AI-centric summaries for US users

Google has officially launched artificial intelligence (AI) summaries in the Discover feed, the main news feed inside Google’s search app on iOS and Android.
With this significant update, the company now allows users to see multiple news publishers’ logos in the top-left corner alongside a headline from a reputable publication, followed by an AI-generated summary citing those sources.
How these summaries are generated with AI, “which can make mistakes,” Google stated.
It is pertinent to mention that the feature is currently not appearing for all news stories within the Google app, causing a misunderstanding about its launch.
While responding to the confusion, a Google spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch, that it is not a test, but a United States (US) launch.
The feature will be available on iOS and Android in the US, with a focus on trending lifestyle topics such as entertainment and sports.
Furthermore, the Alphabet-owned tech giant mentioned that the feature will simplify it for users to decide what pages they want to visit.
Moreover, Google has been experimenting with other ways to present the news displayed in Discover.
Though not flagged as powered by AI, a few stories will include a range of bullet points below the headline or will be grouped with similar news.