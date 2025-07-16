iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max to feature Aluminium frame: Report

Apple is likely to announce its iPhone 17 series in the second week of September. Emerging leaks have created a buzz across social media regarding the highly anticipated launch.

Recent reports suggested that only one model 'iPhone 17 Air' of the upcoming flagship series may feature a Titanium frame.

iPhone 17 Air likely to feature Titanium frame

A credible analyst, Jeff Pu, tipped that the iPhone 17 Air, which may be launched as the successor to iPhone 16 Plus, and it will be the only model to feature a Titanium frame.

The other models, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, are likely to feature an Aluminium frame.

The reports further suggested that the Cupertino-based tech giant is said to use Titanium as it is claimed to provide superior durability that could assist in maintaining structural integrity of the iPhone 17 Air's supposed slender design.

iPhone 17 series features

The iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to be equipped with Apple's A19 Pro chip, coupled with 12GB of RAM, while the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air may use the base A19 chip alongside 8GB of RAM, ensuring a seamless user experience.

Furthermore, the iPhone 17 Pro and non-Pro models are likely to be equipped with a 6.3-inch display. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air could feature a 6.5-inch screen, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to be equipped with a 6.9-inch display.

