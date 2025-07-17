Mistral’s Le Chat chatbot gets 'Deep Research' Mode and productivity features

Mistral’s Le Chat chatbot gets Deep Research Mode and productivity features
Mistral’s Le Chat chatbot gets 'Deep Research' Mode and productivity features

A French AI-based company, Mistral, has brought significant updates to its Le Chat chatbot, integrating the latest "deep research" mode, native multilingual reasoning, image editing, and project organisation features.

These advanced features add Le Chat closer in capability to the major players in the AI landscape, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.

The deep research mode shifts Le Chat into an intelligent assistant that can browse the web, plan, synthesise data, and clarify user intent, offering a more streamlined user experience to perform personal and enterprise tasks, including trip planning or in-depth business research.

Unlike major AI players such as OpenAI or Google, Mistral enables businesses across different sectors, like banking or defence, to connect Le Chat to internal data without cloud upload, ensuring enhanced privacy.

The significant update also launches Projects, allowing users to group chats, documents, and ideas into focused workspaces.

In addition, Le Chat now offers support for native multilingual reasoning in different languages, including French, Spanish, and Japanese.

Mistral has also enhanced image editing, enabling users to make visual changes via simple prompts such as “remove the object” or “put me in Paris.”

Notably, all the user tiers have received these major upgrades.

Related
Read more : Sci-Tech

Google Discover feed brings AI-centric summaries for US users
Google Discover feed brings AI-centric summaries for US users
The feature will be available on iOS and Android in the US, with a focus on trending lifestyle topics

Rogers satellite-to-mobile service launches in Canada
Rogers satellite-to-mobile service launches in Canada
Rogers Satellite will be included at no extra cost to customers on the Rogers Ultimate plan

Reddit introduces age verification in the UK to comply with latest rules
Reddit introduces age verification in the UK to comply with latest rules
Restricted content will remain hidden from users under 18, which includes self-harm posts, disordered eating, and more

Amazon dives into AI vibe coding with ‘Kiro’ preview
Amazon dives into AI vibe coding with ‘Kiro’ preview
Kiro currently supports several languages, including English and more

Meta announces policy to curb 'unoriginal' content on Facebook
Meta announces policy to curb 'unoriginal' content on Facebook
This significant effort is a part of Meta's broader push to secure content integrity and support original creators on Meta

Google NotebookLM receives featured notebooks with expert-curated content
Google NotebookLM receives featured notebooks with expert-curated content
Google NotebookLM's latest update offers a curated collection of premium content developed in partnership with famous authors

WhatsApp support just got easier with new instant chat feature
WhatsApp support just got easier with new instant chat feature
The new feature now simplifies the access by allowing users to open a support chat right away

Mark Zuckerberg unveils massive billion-dollar plans for AI data centers
Mark Zuckerberg unveils massive billion-dollar plans for AI data centers
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg vows to bring the first multi-gigawatt data centre online next year