Mistral’s Le Chat chatbot gets 'Deep Research' Mode and productivity features

A French AI-based company, Mistral, has brought significant updates to its Le Chat chatbot, integrating the latest "deep research" mode, native multilingual reasoning, image editing, and project organisation features.
These advanced features add Le Chat closer in capability to the major players in the AI landscape, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.
The deep research mode shifts Le Chat into an intelligent assistant that can browse the web, plan, synthesise data, and clarify user intent, offering a more streamlined user experience to perform personal and enterprise tasks, including trip planning or in-depth business research.
Unlike major AI players such as OpenAI or Google, Mistral enables businesses across different sectors, like banking or defence, to connect Le Chat to internal data without cloud upload, ensuring enhanced privacy.
The significant update also launches Projects, allowing users to group chats, documents, and ideas into focused workspaces.
In addition, Le Chat now offers support for native multilingual reasoning in different languages, including French, Spanish, and Japanese.
Mistral has also enhanced image editing, enabling users to make visual changes via simple prompts such as “remove the object” or “put me in Paris.”
Notably, all the user tiers have received these major upgrades.