TikTok brings latest promotional features for songwriters

TikTok brings latest promotional features for songwriters
TikTok brings latest promotional features for songwriters

TikTok has rolled out a comprehensive suite of advanced features aimed at supporting songwriters by enabling them to display their work directly on the platform, ensuring a seamless user experience.

The significant update brings the “Songwriter” label and a dedicated tab, letting users highlight music they’ve written.

The ByteDance-owned platform surveyed up to 870 songwriters and conducted a range of interviews to properly understand their needs around profile building and monetisation.

With this latest update, TikTok joins streaming services such as Spotify and Tidal.

Spotify has allowed songwriters to tag and highlight their contributions, while Tidal launched tools in 2023 to allow creators to track royalties and manage songwriting credits efficiently.

While highlighting the platform’s strategic approach, TikTok’s Global Head of Music Publishing Licensing and Partnership Jordan Lowy stated:

“TikTok is unique in its ability to offer songwriters a way to highlight their musical works alongside their content, helping them to tell stories about their music, their craft, and their lives, and to raise their profile and build their audience on TikTok,” he stated.

Availability

Currently, the latest label and the music highlight sections are only available to a few publishing partners and songwriters.

However, users who are interested in becoming a part of the programme will have to join a waitlist.

Related
Read more : Sci-Tech

Google brings AI-powered business calling feature and Gemini 2.5 Pro to AI Mode

Google brings AI-powered business calling feature and Gemini 2.5 Pro to AI Mode
Gemini 2.5 Pro model is currently available to AI Pro and Ultra users who opt in, excels at cutting-edge reasoning, and more

iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max to feature Aluminium frame: Report

iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max to feature Aluminium frame: Report
Recent reports suggest only the iPhone 17 Air may feature a titanium frame

Google Discover feed brings AI-centric summaries for US users

Google Discover feed brings AI-centric summaries for US users
The feature will be available on iOS and Android in the US, with a focus on trending lifestyle topics

Rogers satellite-to-mobile service launches in Canada

Rogers satellite-to-mobile service launches in Canada
Rogers Satellite will be included at no extra cost to customers on the Rogers Ultimate plan

Reddit introduces age verification in the UK to comply with latest rules

Reddit introduces age verification in the UK to comply with latest rules
Restricted content will remain hidden from users under 18, which includes self-harm posts, disordered eating, and more

Amazon dives into AI vibe coding with ‘Kiro’ preview

Amazon dives into AI vibe coding with ‘Kiro’ preview
Kiro currently supports several languages, including English and more

Meta announces policy to curb 'unoriginal' content on Facebook

Meta announces policy to curb 'unoriginal' content on Facebook
This significant effort is a part of Meta's broader push to secure content integrity and support original creators on Meta

Google NotebookLM receives featured notebooks with expert-curated content

Google NotebookLM receives featured notebooks with expert-curated content
Google NotebookLM's latest update offers a curated collection of premium content developed in partnership with famous authors