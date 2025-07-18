TikTok brings latest promotional features for songwriters

TikTok has rolled out a comprehensive suite of advanced features aimed at supporting songwriters by enabling them to display their work directly on the platform, ensuring a seamless user experience.
The significant update brings the “Songwriter” label and a dedicated tab, letting users highlight music they’ve written.
The ByteDance-owned platform surveyed up to 870 songwriters and conducted a range of interviews to properly understand their needs around profile building and monetisation.
With this latest update, TikTok joins streaming services such as Spotify and Tidal.
Spotify has allowed songwriters to tag and highlight their contributions, while Tidal launched tools in 2023 to allow creators to track royalties and manage songwriting credits efficiently.
While highlighting the platform’s strategic approach, TikTok’s Global Head of Music Publishing Licensing and Partnership Jordan Lowy stated:
“TikTok is unique in its ability to offer songwriters a way to highlight their musical works alongside their content, helping them to tell stories about their music, their craft, and their lives, and to raise their profile and build their audience on TikTok,” he stated.
Availability
Currently, the latest label and the music highlight sections are only available to a few publishing partners and songwriters.
However, users who are interested in becoming a part of the programme will have to join a waitlist.